Both side seek delay in trial for man accused in Renezmae’s killing

Attorneys on both sides of the federal murder case against Malcolm Torres, accused of killing 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada of Española in September, have filed a joint motion asking the judge to designate the case as “complex” — which could significantly extend the amount of time before a trial takes place.
A trial for Torres, 26, had been scheduled for Dec. 2.
According to the motion by the defense and prosecutors, the government has produced “several thousand pages of discovery,” including medical evidence, digital evidence and witness interviews. The evidence includes “multiple recordings, and a modified copy of the contents of Defendant’s cellular phone, which itself contains nearly 30,000 images,” the motion says.
The evidence will require both parties to hire medical experts, the motion says, and possibly experts in other unspecified fields.
Victoria Maestas, Renezmae’s mother and Torres’ former girlfriend who has a younger son with her, reported the girl missing at about 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Police took Torres into custody on outstanding warrants in an unrelated DWI case later that night. Torres initially was described as a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance.
Renezmae’s body was found in the Rio Grande on Sept. 11. The FBI said when it took over the case the next day that its jurisdiction was based on where she had gone missing and where any alleged crimes occurred, which appeared to be within the boundaries of Santa Clara Pueblo.
Court documents show Torres and Maestas separated in the summer after a tumultuous four-year relationship. Maestas filed a petition for protection in August, alleging Torres regularly hit and threatened her.
Federal Judge William Johnson will determine whether the trial will be delayed.
