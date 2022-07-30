Joaquin Sanchez decided to ring in 2022 by hosting a small New Year’s Eve party at his family’s home in Ribera while his parents were out.

The teen had about a dozen young people over to celebrate.

Sometime in the night, an arrest warrant affidavit says, guests began throwing trash on the floor, and Sanchez became agitated. He went into his parents’ bedroom, grabbed a hunting rifle and brought it into the kitchen, where he encountered Joshua Vigil, a West Las Vegas High School classmate and a fellow member of the Dons football team. According to the affidavit, he pointed the gun at Vigil — possibly believing it was unloaded.

