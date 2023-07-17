ALBUQUERQUE — If jurors are looking for a paper trail that could lead to the guilt of Paul Krebs, they won’t find one, the attorney for the former University of New Mexico athletic director said as a felony embezzlement trial began Monday before a packed downtown courtroom.

“You will hear no evidence in this case that Paul Krebs cheated anyone, deceived anyone, intended to deceive or cheat anyone, or took any money,” Krebs’ attorney Paul Kennedy said during opening statements.

Krebs faces two counts of felony embezzlement stemming from a 2015 golf and fundraising trip to Scotland. He is accused of using school funds to cover losses totaling in the tens of thousands of dollars for a six-day package valued at roughly $8,000 for each slot.

