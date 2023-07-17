Former New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs speaks to a lawyer Monday at the beginning of his embezzlement trial in Albuquerque. He’s accused of diverting school funds to cover expenses for a booster golf trip.
ALBUQUERQUE — If jurors are looking for a paper trail that could lead to the guilt of Paul Krebs, they won’t find one, the attorney for the former University of New Mexico athletic director said as a felony embezzlement trial began Monday before a packed downtown courtroom.
“You will hear no evidence in this case that Paul Krebs cheated anyone, deceived anyone, intended to deceive or cheat anyone, or took any money,” Krebs’ attorney Paul Kennedy said during opening statements.
Krebs faces two counts of felony embezzlement stemming from a 2015 golf and fundraising trip to Scotland. He is accused of using school funds to cover losses totaling in the tens of thousands of dollars for a six-day package valued at roughly $8,000 for each slot.
That price tag covered the cost of five rounds of golf at some of the country’s most lavish courses, including Carnoustie and St. Andrew’s, as well as lodging and meals. It did not include airfare to and from Scotland.
When all the spots for the trip could not be filled, Krebs is accused of using UNM resources to cover three packages and sell them at discounted rates to three boosters.
“This is strictly against the rules in how the university sets up how their funds are managed,” said prosecutor Andrew Coffing of the state Attorney General’s Office. “So, by using the university’s funds in this way with the intent to deprive the university, he was not only breaking the rules, he was breaking the law.”
As UNM’s athletic director, the directives he issued before and after the trip were essentially unquestioned and rubber-stamped by his staff, Coffing said.
An additional loss of $13,000, Coffing said, was incurred after the travel agency Krebs had contracted with for the trip reimbursed more than $35,000 of an initial down payment of $49,500. That disparity was noticed by the Lobo Club, the athletic department’s fundraising arm, and the information was then passed along to Krebs.
Coffing alleged Krebs diverted the $13,000 from an existing athletics department account, directing the money back to the Lobo Club. Essentially, Coffing argued, it is an example of Krebs using public money to cover his losses.
“This constitutes a second investment,” Coffing said. “It is a misuse of public funds and, again, we’re here where we have incredibly strict rules about how they’re supposed to manage money and what they’re supposed to go towards.”
The trial is expected to run through Friday. If convicted, Krebs, 66, faces up to 12 years in jail and a five-figure fine.
Prosecution witness Kole McKamey was the first to take the stand after opening statements concluded. A former UNM football player who returned to his alma mater to work for the Lobo Club when Krebs was athletic director, he painted a picture that indicated the Scotland trip was a combination of bad timing and rushed planning.
He told the court the trip was Krebs’ idea and he felt pressured by the athletic director to fill the spots that hadn’t been sold.
McKamey made the trip himself, though he described it as “flawless,” “incredible,” and a “trip of a lifetime.”
It wasn’t until an Albuquerque TV station began looking into the matter that McKamey realized the trouble it was causing. He said he was “terrified” to do an on-camera interview when Krebs suggested McKamey speak to a reporter.
McKamey said it was Krebs who instructed him to find three boosters to fill the final three open spots for the Scotland trip. Krebs said UNM would pay their $8,000 ground package while the boosters paid their own travel expenses, McKamey testified.
That, the prosecution said, is at the crux of one of the two counts Krebs faces this week.
Kennedy said part of the allure for the Scotland trip was telling prospective buyers UNM alum and football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher would be part of the group. Urlacher unexpectedly backed out while another unidentified booster who’d committed to the excursion fell ill and died before the trip.
Those openings came just weeks before the departure date and, given the trip was scheduled for Father’s Day weekend in 2015, both McKamey and Kennedy said it made several prospective boosters — Urlacher included — hesitant to join.
McKamey was still on the stand when judge Cindy Leos convened the proceedings for the day. He had yet to be cross examined by Kennedy.
Among those in the packed Bernalillo County courtroom were a number of Krebs supporters, including his wife, Marjori, and his three brothers.