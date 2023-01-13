Though John “Obie” Oberhausen had a passion for tough, pointy and sometimes threatening plants, those who knew him remember him as a kind man who deeply cared for the people and flora of Santa Fe.
“He was generous, an open, totally nonjudgmental guy. He was hardworking and very dedicated,” said Oberhausen’s longtime friend, Joe Newman.
Oberhausen died peacefully on Christmas Eve after a long battle with kidney and appendix cancer. He was 63.
Oberhausen served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and hiked the 2,000-mile Appalachian Trail after retiring from the military. He later became a massage therapist who offered to give foot massages to patients who were receiving chemotherapy at the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico.
But he was likely best known for the work he did to save the Santa Fe cholla, an endangered cactus with light-orange blossoms, found near Santa Fe and Chimayó. Along with Newman, Oberhausen co-founded the Cactus Rescue Project when the pair realized the native plant’s population had been dwindling.
“We would go hiking in the wilderness area, and he saw the cactus blooming, and he was just amazed at it,” recalled Oberhausen’s wife, Nancy Lehrhaupt.
“ ‘This can’t be on the endangered list — like, we’re going to save it,’ ” he told her.
The Cactus Rescue Project promoted cactus as a landscaping alternatives for the drought-stricken area.
“I think what is so impressive about Obie, Joe Newman and the Cactus Rescue Project is that they were citizen scientists with no botanical experience who believed that individual citizens could make a difference,” Lehrhaupt said.
Newman said the men realized part of the problem was that cacti like the Santa Fe cholla had a bad reputation at the time.
“People just didn’t like it,” Newman said. “In Eldorado, people were all too anxious to tear it out of their yards and throw it away.”
Newman said Oberhausen’s dedication helped change that perspective with his outreach. Both men started learning about the cactus and were able to propagate it at home using clippings from wild plants. As the project grew, Oberhausen was able to round up volunteers to help plant and maintain various community cactus gardens across Santa Fe County.
They eventually managed to reestablish the species in the wild, where it now is thriving.
“He was the equivalent of the Johnny Appleseed of the Santa Fe cholla,” Newman said.
Oberhausen, a Long Island, N.Y., native, made New Mexico his home when he decided to take on the Continental Divide Trail. He made it as far as the northwestern New Mexico community of Cuba before he realized the path was too barren for someone so social and outgoing. He decided to set down roots in the small village and started working as a ranch hand.
He met Lehrhaupt about 21 years ago at a sweat lodge in Nambé.
“We liked each other right away, Lehrhaupt said. “I’m from New Jersey, and he had a wicked Long Island, N.Y. accent, and right away, we connected.”
The couple got married in 2013 at the Hyde Memorial State Park, in what ended up being a symbolic ceremony for a man who would go on to give life to the desert.
“It was in the middle of a drought and like a minute before the ceremony was going to start, and it started to pour,” Lehrhaupt said. “It was like the biggest thunder and lightning and rainstorm of the whole season.”
Lehrhaupt said when they were dating, Oberhausen would drive two hours from Cuba to Eldorado, just to take her on dates. She said that during one of those rendezvous, he saw something in the newspaper about massage school, sparking thoughts of a new career.
When Oberhausen was 50, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which went into remission after treatment. That led him to volunteer at the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico and eventually went on to help develop its oncology massage therapy program, where he got a job.
While working for the center, he often helped comfort patients who were recently diagnosed and nervous about going through chemotherapy.
“He would just go up to people and share that he had cancer and joke around with them and … really help them relax,” Lehrhaupt said.
Oberhausen was diagnosed with appendix cancer about two years ago.
Though he is now gone, Lehrhaupt said people will remember Oberhausen who tried to keep people and plants from going extinct.
Oberhausen is survived by his wife; sons David and Michael Oberhausen; daughter-in-law Jacquelyn Oberhausen; three grandsons, Lincoln, Lucas and Samuel Oberhausen; and siblings Hank, Billy, Patty and Kurt Oberhausen.