Though John “Obie” Oberhausen had a passion for tough, pointy and sometimes threatening plants, those who knew him remember him as a kind man who deeply cared for the people and flora of Santa Fe.

“He was generous, an open, totally nonjudgmental guy. He was hardworking and very dedicated,” said Oberhausen’s longtime friend, Joe Newman.

Oberhausen died peacefully on Christmas Eve after a long battle with kidney and appendix cancer. He was 63.

