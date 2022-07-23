Ed Baca recalled paying 21 cents a gallon for gasoline in 1962 — and that seemed high because he was only earning 75 cents an hour at the old Empire Builders Supply store.

Looking over his restored 1957 Chevy Bel-Air parked on the Plaza, he said he had just spent $60 to fill its tank — about 12 gallons.

So Baca was happy to see gasoline prices — which rose like a rocket this spring and summer — have been coming down almost as fast in the past few days.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

