City electrician Porfirio Lovato strings lights Tuesday on the Plaza in preparation for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The event is slated for Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
Some Christmas lights have been put in place in the Plaza for the holidays. Workers are still putting up bulbs, which will be turned on Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
City electrician Porfirio Lovato strings lights Tuesday on the Plaza in preparation for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The event is slated for Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
Some Christmas lights have been put in place in the Plaza for the holidays. Workers are still putting up bulbs, which will be turned on Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
A bundle of Christmas lights will soon be strung on trees on the Plaza. The lighting ceremony is slated for Nov. 29 — the day after Thanksgiving. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.