In 1968, Elliott Higgins was arrested in Fremont, Ohio, accused of trying to force a young girl into his car.
Four years later, he had become the assistant director of the Hummingbird Music Camp, a beloved children’s music camp in Jemez Springs started by his family in 1959. Over the course of his life, the well-known French horn enthusiast taught hundreds of kids at the family business.
Higgins died at age 73 as a respected member of New Mexico’s music community in 2014, a skilled French horn player revered for his work at Hummingbird and for helping to found the International Horn Competition of America.
But earlier this year, the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, Ala., reported Higgins was tied by DNA evidence to three sexual assaults decades ago against women in Alabama and Colorado. The news elicited shock from many in the state’s music community; some couldn’t tie the horrific allegations to the teacher they once knew.
But in the intervening months, some campers have come forward with disturbing memories of Higgins. And reports have surfaced that he had an arrest record alleging sex crimes against children in Ohio, where he lived for parts of the late 1960s and 1970s. The New Mexican has been able to confirm two such assaults — the one in Fremont and another in Cleveland in 1978, where he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition.
“Subject is a child molester and should be treated by [psychiatrist] and have limited contact w/children,” an entry in Higgins’ Cuyahoga County case docket stated in 1981 when he requested an early end to his probation.
Since the story broke earlier this year, Hummingbird Music Camp has not released an official statement on its website or Instagram page addressing the allegations against Higgins in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Two of Elliott Higgins’ siblings still involved with the camp, Les Higgins and Sally Chapman, did not respond to requests for comment. Calls made to Hummingbird’s direct phone line were never returned.
Elissa Higgins, Elliott Higgins’ ex-wife, could not be reached for comment.
Campers remember ‘Uncle Creepy’
Several Hummingbird Music Camp alums spoke with The New Mexican in the weeks following the news of Elliott Higgins’ likely involvement in the aforementioned sexual assaults, some painting a picture of a man who left them feeling unsettled.
Shiloh Strawbridge, 44, started going to Hummingbird when she was 7 and kept going until she was about 14. She said she didn’t have too many direct interactions with Higgins during her time there but remembered him as a permanent fixture of the camp. As she started going through puberty, Strawbridge said he started making eye contact, with what she termed “hungry” looks.
“He would notice me from far off and keep looking at me with a weird smile on his face the whole time I was anywhere near him,” Strawbridge recalled. “It felt weird. It felt like a kind of compliment to be noticed because, you know, this is the Higgins family and like ‘Yay, I’m in … the in-group,’ and also really creepy like, ‘Why is he still looking at me? This is awkward. I’m just trying to get my breakfast here.’ “
Strawbridge recalled nicknames campers had for Higgins, such as “Uncle Elliott with an eye roll,” “creepy Uncle Elliott” or simply “Uncle Creepy.”
When she was about 14 and working as a counselor, Strawbridge said she would often wear shorts along with her button-down shirts. Around that time, she added, she started to receive looks from Wanda Higgins, the family matriarch and Elliott’s mother.
The looks culminated in a private conversation with Wanda Higgins inside her cabin.
“[She] literally disinvited me to come back to the camp and told me, like, just so that I know I would not be coming back [next year], but while I was there, you know, she was watching me and, you know, like I better keep my buttons buttoned,” Strawbridge said.
She said the interaction is a particularly visceral memory. At the time, Strawbridge said she was ashamed for angering a woman who had always been so nice to her. After news broke about Higgins’ criminal activity, Strawbridge said she watched an episode of America’s Most Wanted featuring one of Higgins’ attacks. She said the victim in the video looked like her.
“She looks very similar to me. … So I’m wondering if he had a type, and if so, I’m wondering if, you know, Mrs. Higgins having this really, viscerally negative reaction to me had something to do with her knowing his type and … almost victim blaming, like, ‘Oh these kids tempting my son type of a thing,’ “ Strawbridge said.
A former kitchen staffer at Hummingbird, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she was in her 20s when she first was hired, though she looked far younger at the time. She claimed Higgins hit on her but backed off once he learned she was not a teenager.
The former staffer said Elliott Higgins was in a Hummingbird Music Camp office during an afternoon she had been asked to gather camp brochures to mail to the families of prospective campers. She said Elliott Higgins came in and made a joke. She smiled politely.
“It was smiling that set him off, and so that was when he came into my space where I was sitting, and I was alarmed so I stood up because he was way too close to me,” she said. “And that was when he hugged me and was saying ‘I love you, I love you.’ “
She said she backed away, told him, ‘I’m older than you think I am,’ to get him to leave me alone, and he was surprised.”
She said Higgins’ demeanor changed at that point, and he went back to just discussing brochures.
Talia Sledge, 45, said the news of Higgins’ criminal past hit her extra hard in the wake of her mother’s death in January. Her mother and aunt had both attended Hummingbird Music Camp, before Sledge attended with her sisters; her kids attended years later.
The camp was special to Sledge’s family. She said the recent revelations about Elliott Higgins, and the lack of an official statement from his surviving family, have made her uncomfortable about sending her kids back to the place generations of her family have enjoyed.
During her years at the camp, however, Sledge said she never had any negative or inappropriate interactions with Higgins. She heard others call him a slew of nicknames but said she chalked it up to him being the nerdy French horn teacher rather than one of the cool guitar teachers.
Looking back on her private lessons with Higgins, with the context of his sexual assaults and prior convictions, Sledge said she is shocked and upset.
“I don’t understand how the family didn’t know that. I think the family knew of his conviction from Ohio, and they chose to still let little girls like me take private music lessons with him,” Sledge said.
She added she doesn’t believe Higgins’ family or the camp will address the teacher’s past.
“They were the people for music instruction in New Mexico. … I don’t think that they’re going to say anything. I think they’re just waiting for this to hopefully blow over,” Sledge said.
History of violence
A February news release from Tuscaloosa County, Ala. sheriff’s Capt. Jack Kennedy — whose department worked with Parabon NanoLabs to test DNA from the assaults with those of Higgins’ relatives — stated there is a probability greater than 99.999% that Higgins was the perpetrator in two Alabama sexual assaults and another in El Paso County, Colo.
Higgins was tied to rapes in 1991 and 2001 in Tuscaloosa County, which occurred around the same time he was judging the annual International Horn Competition — which he helped found in 1976 — at the University of Alabama.
According to an AL.com article published in early February, Higgins is suspected of holding a 19-year-old student at knifepoint in 1991 before forcing her to drive to another location and raping her. The story also connected Higgins to a 2001 sexual assault of a real estate agent. The 2004 attempted rape in Colorado included allegations of similar tactics as the other two attacks, with the offender targeting a woman selling wedding dresses through classified ads. The victim fought the man off and escaped.
But Higgins’ past included other allegations. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a minor on June 1, 1968, according to a record provided by the Fremont Police Department in Ohio. A June 3, 1968, newspaper article from The News-Messenger in Fremont said the victim told police she was on her way home from a carryout store when Higgins tried to force her into a car. She ran home and called police.
A followup story later that month stated Higgins was sentenced to pay a $200 fine and serve 15 days in jail. However, a judge reduced the fine by half and suspended 13 days of Higgins’ sentence.
“[The judge] suspended the sentence with the understanding that the defendant would seek psychiatric help in Indiana,” where he lived at the time, according to the article.
The initial story stated the victim was 16, although the article published after Higgins’ sentencing said she was 11.
Court records from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, state Higgins was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department in July 1978 and charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition. The records show Higgins was again mandated to undergo therapy and had his probation terminated in May 1982.
In a late February interview, Kennedy said he had received two phone calls from Higgins accusers — one of them a woman from New Mexico — after he was tied to the sexual assaults in Alabama and Colorado. He said the women likely did not want to move forward with official investigations into their cases.
“The investigation on our end is closed. … I only have two cases right now in my jurisdiction that I can attribute to him … but I’m still obviously receiving phone calls and directing people to the right places, and if anything significant comes up, I’m always going to be available to coordinate this,” Kennedy said.
Tips on other municipalities where Higgins was arrested in the past were provided to The New Mexican. However, multiple law enforcement agencies and courts could not confirm or deny whether such arrests occurred, since the decades-old records likely would have been destroyed.
‘I was just utterly disgusted’
The story of Higgins’ sexual assaults have inspired anger and curiosity in those with no connection to the Jemez Springs camp. Bruce Hembd, an IT developer and French horn player in Phoenix, has created an online forum on Reddit to catalog numerous accounts — anonymous and otherwise — detailing troubling experiences people had with the former music teacher.
“I’ve taught kids, and when I heard this story about Elliott Higgins, I was just utterly disgusted,” Hembd said.
Hembd said he has also been working with a private investigator based in Albuquerque, who is working for free to find out more about Higgins.
“Well, the goal is — if that camp, if they knew about him, it should be shut down. Period. … Not that I can do anything about it, but that’s what I would like to see happen,” Hembd said.