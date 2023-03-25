In 1968, Elliott Higgins was arrested in Fremont, Ohio, accused of trying to force a young girl into his car.

Four years later, he had become the assistant director of the Hummingbird Music Camp, a beloved children’s music camp in Jemez Springs started by his family in 1959. Over the course of his life, the well-known French horn enthusiast taught hundreds of kids at the family business.

Higgins died at age 73 as a respected member of New Mexico’s music community in 2014, a skilled French horn player revered for his work at Hummingbird and for helping to found the International Horn Competition of America.