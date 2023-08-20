No political legend in New Mexico is easier to verify than Democrat Patricia Madrid’s televised implosion.

Eleven seconds of paralysis and one self-destructive comment were all it took for Madrid to lose a debate and a congressional election.

It was late October of 2006, a scary season for professional politicians. Madrid led then-U.S. Rep. Heather Wilson of Albuquerque in the polls, though the margin was close.

