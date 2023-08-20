No political legend in New Mexico is easier to verify than Democrat Patricia Madrid’s televised implosion.
Eleven seconds of paralysis and one self-destructive comment were all it took for Madrid to lose a debate and a congressional election.
It was late October of 2006, a scary season for professional politicians. Madrid led then-U.S. Rep. Heather Wilson of Albuquerque in the polls, though the margin was close.
Wilson, a protégé of New Mexico’s late Republican godfather, Pete Domenici, needed help to hold her seat in the 1st Congressional District. Madrid obliged. And how.
In the only televised debate between the two candidates, Wilson seemed to lob a soft question at Madrid. Would the Democratic candidate vote to raise taxes?
Madrid, the state attorney general, reacted like a high school sophomore who was terrified of public speaking. She froze for seven painful seconds, as timed by reporters. Madrid started to form an answer before muting herself for another four seconds. At last she piped up.
After Madrid found her voice, she hurt herself again while answering a question about political influence.
“I do think you have to be careful about taking large sums of money from lobbyists. But even if you do, it is only to give them access to let you know what their concerns are,” she said.
How touching. A congresswoman would lend an ear to those with big bucks.
Wilson turned Madrid’s bumbling into negative television ads, not that there was any positive aspect to it.
Soon after, Madrid lost the election by 861 votes of 211,000 cast. She might have won with a D-minus performance in the debate.
Political forums or debates usually provide more heat than light. But on occasion, as Madrid demonstrated, a debate can decide an election.
Stakes are high for a half-dozen or so Republican candidates for president who will debate Wednesday in Milwaukee. Indicted front-runner Donald Trump has made noise about skipping the show for a one-on-one gabfest with a sympathetic interviewer.
If Trump avoids the debate, the rest of the field has a shinier spotlight. The fastest starter might be positioned to win the Republican nomination in 2024, provided Trump’s legal problems and ethical failures sink his candidacy.
No one will be under more self-inflicted pressure than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He once viewed himself as an electable alternative to Trump.
A weak orator, DeSantis now has a bigger problem than his delivery. He spent months attacking one of his state’s important tourism businesses, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc.
Disney criticized the Parental Rights in Education bill DeSantis signed into law. After company executives exercised their right of free speech, the governor moved to dissolve a special district overseeing Walt Disney World.
Lawsuits and countersuits followed. Of late, DeSantis has retreated by calling for an end to his Mickey Mouse misadventure and all its litigation.
If he’s as wishy-washy in the debate, DeSantis will be stuck with Disney until his second term as governor ends January 2027.
The upcoming Republican debate is almost as important to Nikki Haley, the only woman in the top tier of candidates. She is also a top-notch flip-flopper when it comes to Trump.
A former governor of South Carolina and, for two years, Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Haley needs a debate stage to define her stands, if any.
Haley in 2012 appointed Tim Scott to the U.S. Senate. He’s one of her competitors in the presidential race, a friendly, upbeat personality serving platitudes at every whistle-stop.
Scott should be known as Mr. However. He speaks of grand old American values. But last week, Scott said a Georgia prosecutor who indicted Trump used “un-American and unacceptable” tactics.
To make his claim, Scott ignored a recorded phone call from Trump to Georgia’s top election official. Trump urged the Georgian to “recalculate” more than 11,000 certified votes, enough to steal the state from Joe Biden.
Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president, played the role of chief federal sycophant for four years. Whatever Trump said showed exemplary leadership in the world according to Pence.
The vice president only revealed a spine at the end, rejecting pressure from Trump and Santa Fe-based lawyer John Eastman to disallow enough of Biden’s electoral votes for a Trump coup.
The debates are a chance for Pence to show he’s a full-time critical thinker. He has miles to go.
Political debates often are boring, but even that deficiency can be revealing.
President George H.W. Bush in 1992 committed the gaffe of looking at his watch during a debate with challenger Bill Clinton.
If Bush wanted to move along, voters shoved him out the door.
More often, debates are filled with histrionics, mendacity and rehearsed lines bad enough to be forgotten before the next morning’s toast and orange juice.
There are exceptions. After 17 years, the political crowd in New Mexico still talks about how to lose an election.
They call it a Madrid moment.