Pat Lillis, who lives near a proposed development on Old Pecos Trail, tries to get the City Council's attention Wednesday night while Dan Esquibel, with the city's Planning and Land Use Department, speaks.
City Council actions The City Council approved the following items Wednesday: u An agreement with Santa Fe County and United Way to create the Connect Wellness Fund to support the network of navigators at clinics, community service organizations, and city and county programs. u An agreement with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe to provide planning for New Year’s Eve and Día de Muertos events for four years for $300,000. u Allocation of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to underwrite the acquisition of the Lamplighter Inn for the Bella Luz Apartments project. u Allocation of about $360,000 from a state grant for the planning and design of a senior center. u Confirmation of Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil’s appointment of Stephanie Woodruff as chairwoman of the city Audit Committee.
The Santa Fe mayor and City Council continued a hearing late Wednesday on a contentious rezoning request that would allow for a 25-home development on nearly 10 acres of private property along Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road.
The hearing began in mid-December with lively testimony from nearby residents who argued the housing project, along a roadway often called the last “unspoiled” entry to the city, would be “damaging to the quality of life in Santa Fe.”
The debate didn’t end Wednesday. After lengthy discussion at press time, the council was considering a vote to postpone the issue until a special meeting at a later time.
The city Planning Commission and Land Use Department staff have recommended approval of rezoning the property.
As city councilors deliberated the issue late into the night — questioning project stakeholders, city staff and local residents, many of whom oppose the zoning density change — much of the discussion centered on the history of the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor and a process that stalled years ago to create specific building standards for the area based on neighbors’ preferences.
City officials dug into planning records from recent decades to try to explain why an ordinance tied to a plan drafted by neighbors was never approved, city Planning Manager Maggie Moore said.
The city’s general plan in 1999 recognized the area as a “scenic corridor” and called for a public process to yield development standards, including land use, housing density and design controls, Moore said, but none was adopted.
“The city has endeavored at least three times to adopt the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Trail Corridor,” she said.
Land use staff will reconsider the corridor during an upcoming effort to revise the general plan, Moore added.
“We are working on a resolution and RFP [request for proposals] for the general plan update,” Moore said. “We are embarking on that process, and it will be a multi-year process.”
A city staff member said he previously worked on an effort to create design standards with a neighborhood association in the Old Pecos Trail corridor, but the group stopped communicating with city staff.
Former City Councilor Peter Ives said, however, the 1999 general plan affirmed the city’s commitment to engage in the process. He recommended the council deny the rezoning request, restart the process to develop design standards for the area and then allow the developer — Pierre Amestoy of Albuquerque — to reapply.
“There are a number of issues out there that are not insignificant in terms of the public process that the neighbors would like to see remedied,” Ives said.
He and other residents have noted problems they faced while attempting to give public input on the zoning case, such as limits to public testimony during public hearings. Ives reported in December he submitted documents that never showed up as public comments in city councilors’ informational packets on the matter.
A city attorney Wednesday said the comment submissions that previously had been omitted were available for councilors’ review before the hearing.