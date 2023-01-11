City Council actions The City Council approved the following items Wednesday: u An agreement with Santa Fe County and United Way to create the Connect Wellness Fund to support the network of navigators at clinics, community service organizations, and city and county programs. u An agreement with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe to provide planning for New Year’s Eve and Día de Muertos events for four years for $300,000. u Allocation of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to underwrite the acquisition of the Lamplighter Inn for the Bella Luz Apartments project. u Allocation of about $360,000 from a state grant for the planning and design of a senior center. u Confirmation of Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil’s appointment of Stephanie Woodruff as chairwoman of the city Audit Committee.

The Santa Fe mayor and City Council continued a hearing late Wednesday on a contentious rezoning request that would allow for a 25-home development on nearly 10 acres of private property along Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road.

The hearing began in mid-December with lively testimony from nearby residents who argued the housing project, along a roadway often called the last “unspoiled” entry to the city, would be “damaging to the quality of life in Santa Fe.”

Popular in the Community