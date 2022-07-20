The empty parcel at 2200 Old Pecos Trail on Wednesday. Developer Pierre Amestoy wants to change the zoning to build more homes on the lot than it is current one-per-acre limit. A Planning Commission meeting is set for Thursday.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Critics of a proposal to rezone a portion of Old Pecos Trail to build 25 new homes plan to plead their case at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting.
Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy is seeking the Planning Commission’s recommendation to rezone an almost 9.25-acre vacant parcel at 2200 Old Pecos Trail from R-1 (one dwelling per acre) to R-3 (three dwellings per acre) and approval of a 25-lot residential subdivision.
But Bruce Thorne, a retired attorney and Santa Fe resident, contends the rezoning not only would not be advantageous for the area but ignores a series of land use designations meant to protect the scenic qualities.
“What we are basically saying in this comment is that there are legal criteria for approval of rezonings, and the criteria they are relying on is whether the proposed upzoning is more advantageous to the community as indicated in other city plans,” he said. ‘Well we are basically saying it is not more advantageous to the community, and the reason being all the problems it will cause.”
The property, which is owned by the Wurst Family Land Trust, is near the corner of West Zia Road and is also within both the South-Central Highway Corridor and the Suburban Archaeological Review District. Amestoy, who could not be reached for comment, has a conditional purchase agreement to buy the land for $1.3 million if the city approves the rezoning request.
In a phone call Wednesday, Thorne said the issues with the development stretch back to when the project entered the development pipeline in December.
He contends the applicant’s rezoning submission does not show how the project would be “advantageous to the community,” as required by city guidelines.
“It is not just that this density is going to affect the visual character for everyone in the community, but that this will be a city precedent for other properties,” he said.
Thorne said the property lies in what is identified in the city’s nearly 23-year-old General Plan as the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, between Cordova Road and Interstate 25. The area is identified in the General Plan as an “unspoiled entryway into downtown,” with design standards that were supposed to be crafted through a public participation process that, he said, never occurred.
However, Thorne said that identification of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor was removed from the city’s future land use map after a Jan. 28 Early Neighborhood Notification meeting.
According to an email shared with The New Mexican last week from former City Councilman Peter Ives, the designation was changed “because there was no ordinance requiring it so it could not be there.”
Thorne said he plans to argue that the corridor should still be addressed and the project would not benefit the surrounding area.
“I think it is going to be a long hearing,” he said. “I don’t know how many people are going to show up, but we have heard from a lot of people.”
Monica Montoya, a land use consultant who represents Amestoy, said the developer has done his best to comply with the surrounding neighborhood, including making some design choices that would place stronger restrictions on the development than some of the neighboring homes.
For example, she said while the city allows two-story buildings in pretty much every portion of the city. The applicant cut each of the homes down to one story based on neighborhood feedback. She also said the architects put some technical controls in place so the subdivision meshes with the surrounding neighborhood’s pueblo territorial style.
“Our presentation to the Planning Commission will try to convey that the property totally complies with the city’s adopted policies for growth,” Montoya said.
She said that while she expects a good amount of opposition to the project on Thursday, she has also heard from people who plans to speak in favor of the project “from some folks who have seen the efforts we have gone through.”