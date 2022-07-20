Critics of a proposal to rezone a portion of Old Pecos Trail to build 25 new homes plan to plead their case at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy is seeking the Planning Commission’s recommendation to rezone an almost 9.25-acre vacant parcel at 2200 Old Pecos Trail from R-1 (one dwelling per acre) to R-3 (three dwellings per acre) and approval of a 25-lot residential subdivision.

But Bruce Thorne, a retired attorney and Santa Fe resident, contends the rezoning not only would not be advantageous for the area but ignores a series of land use designations meant to protect the scenic qualities.

