Until last week, no Santa Fe police officer had died in the line of duty in 89 years.
The old case was a bizarre showdown — a captain shooting his own chief of police through the door of an outhouse at a speakeasy.
Questions will always linger about exactly what happened. The biggest is whether justice was served, or if a killer walked free after one year in prison because of racism, cronyism or some other evil.
New Mexico really was the Wild West when violence between the two lawmen exploded on March 12, 1933.
Robert E. Burrus, the police captain, was playing cards at a boozy gathering in a house near downtown. Prohibition against alcohol was still the law of the land, but that didn't quench tastes for liquor.
Someone tipped other police officers about Burrus having himself a time in a bootlegging club.
Police Chief Apolonio Pino arrived to do more than break up the party. He intended to suspend Burrus from the police force. Pino hoped to announce this punishment by removing the star Burrus wore.
Burrus was having none of it. One witness said Burrus cursed and made racial slurs against Pino. No Mexican would take his badge.
A struggle between chief and underling ensued. Guns were drawn. As the madness went on, Pino scrambled to the outhouse, presumably for cover.
Eyewitness accounts conflicted, as they often do. Some said Burrus was sober. Others claimed he was intoxicated.
One witness said Pino fired his gun first while in the outhouse. Another countered that Burrus started the shooting.
Both cops had to have fired at some point. The evidence showed bullets blasted through each side of the outhouse door.
Gunfire from Burrus struck Pino in the belly and a lung. The chief died three days later.
Despite hardships of the Great Depression, New Mexico's court system moved at a lightning clip. Burrus went on trial only a month later.
The district attorney asked jurors to bring in a verdict of first-degree murder. The defense lawyer said Burrus acted in self-defense and was guilty of no crime.
Jurors deliberated for a few hours. They told the judge they could not reach a unanimous verdict. The judge sent them back to talk some more.
The jury must have compromised at that stage. It returned with a verdict of guilty but to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Judge M.A. Otero Jr. sentenced Burrus to not less than nine or more than 10 years in the penitentiary. Burrus remained free on bail as he appealed.
The New Mexico Supreme Court affirmed his conviction in August 1934. But defeat in the courts didn't mean the end of pleas by Burrus. He had another avenue to freedom.
Democratic Gov. Clyde Tingley commuted Burrus' sentence in August 1935, freeing him after a year in prison.
State politicians weren't scrutinized so intensely all those years ago. Tingley's decision to commute Burrus' sentence generated only a few turgid paragraphs in the state's daily newspapers.
An AP story offered a brief explanation from the governor: The parole board had unanimously recommended commutation of Burrus' sentence and a petition favoring him was signed by "hundreds of citizens."
Doubt about who instigated the gunfight might have influenced public opinion. Even so, a jury had convicted Burrus, and the state's highest court found his trial error-free.
Just as many questions cloud a crime that last week took the lives of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran and Frank Lovato, a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M.
Duran was among police officers who pursued a driver speeding in the wrong lane of Interstate 25 near Old Pecos Trail. Lovato happened to be traveling on the highway as the chase ended in crashes.
Police arrested a suspect, Jeannine Jaramillo, 46, who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapper, not a lethal, wrong-way driver.
Sheriff's deputies in Cibola County had arrested Jaramillo in September. She was driving a stolen car after another reckless, wrong-way car chase. Jaramillo claimed she had been kidnapped that time, too.
The district attorney in the Grants area dismissed the charges against Jaramillo, leaving open the possibility of refiling them.
That decision kept Jaramillo free and on roads that took her to Santa Fe.
Jaramillo is either the most unlucky and victimized woman in the state or she's responsible for the deaths of two public servants.
Like the case of Burrus and Pino, this one haunts New Mexico.
Jaramillo will have her day in court this time, free to tell her story of being kidnapped.
But what about the prosecutors who dismissed the charges against her in Cibola County? It's high time to investigate them as well.
Otherwise, the latest death of a Santa Fe police officer only leaves more questions about justice for all in New Mexico.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
