James H. Finney
Jim Finney was born to William F. and Dorothy C. Finney in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Jan. 9, 1935. He led a full and prosperous life until his death on Dec. 29, 2019. He was educated in Oklahoma City public schools and later attended colleges at Sewanee University and University of Oklahoma, where he received his bachelor’s degree in architecture. Following college, Jim served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in California, he met Mary Daniel, who was serving as a stewardess for TWA. Jim and Mary were married in Camden, Ark., on Aug. 4, 1962, and immediately following the wedding they found their home in Santa Fe.
Jim had many fond memories from his friendships while living in Santa Fe. His multiple careers included residential design, construction estimating, real estate brokerage and real estate appraising. Jim also had a very good reputation for his storytelling and fly fishing, which were his favorite pastimes. He is survived by wife, Mary; children, Britten and Gardner; grandson, Luke; great-grandsons, Steel and Coal; and his brother, William C. Finney; Rebecca Finney and Ynez Salazar. The family will be holding an informal reception in memory of Jim at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe.
Jeffery J. Little
Jeffery J. Little (LT), 62, of Santa Fe, passed away on Sunday.
Jeff had a lifelong career in law enforcement. Jeff began his career as a U.S Force Ranger, served as an engineer for the U.S Navy as a guns man expert and worked for Santa Fe County S.W.A.T. He spent most of his career serving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department and eventually made his way up the ranks to lieutenant. Those who were his colleague knew him as “LT.” These men became not only his cohort, but his extended family. He considers these men lifelong friends.
Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and most of all BEST-Friend. Jeff’s passion was not the kill but the thrill of the chase. He lived his life to the fullest and was nothing less than OUR hero.
Viewing will be held Friday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7. All who wish to participate in the escort to the National Cemetery should meet at Jeff’s residence promptly at 10:15.
