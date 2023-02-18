Funeral services have been set for former New Mexico legislator J. Paul Taylor, who died Feb. 12 at his home in Mesilla.
He was 102.
Taylor, a longtime educator who served nine terms in the state House of Representatives, was born Aug. 24, 1920 in the Doña Ana County community of Chamberino. His father, William Robert Taylor, was a Texas native; his mother, María Margarita Romero, traced her ancestry to Juan Cabeza de Vaca, a soldier with Francisco Vásquez de Coronado's expedition in 1540 and two of the original Spanish colonists who came to New Mexico in 1598.
Taylor and his wife Mary Helen raised seven children in Mesilla. He spent three decades as a teacher, principal and associate superintendent in the Las Cruces public school system. During his political career, he was a delegate to three national Democratic conventions.
Taylor also served three terms on the Museum of New Mexico Board of Regents and participated in a meeting as recently as January.
Taylor is survived by his children: Robert Milton Taylor (Sherry); Mary Dolores Taylor, Michael Romero Taylor (Gail); Mary Helen Ratje (Jim); Albert Patrick Taylor (Wendy); and Rosemary Marguerite Stolberg (Tom). He also is survived by six nephews and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2007 and son John Paul Taylor, Jr. in 2004.
A rosary will be held at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla at 6 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will take place at the Basilica at 11 a.m. Friday. Masks are recommended to be worn at the rosary and funeral service, which will be livestreamed on the Getz Funeral Home Facebook page. The service will also be audio broadcast outside of the basilica. Getz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered for the following entities: Friends of the Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site; the Basilica of San Albino; and the New Mexico State University Foundation specific to one of the following programs: J. Paul Taylor Endowed Chair in Early Childhood, J. Paul Taylor Social Justice Symposium, John Paul Taylor, Jr. Endowed Memorial Fund, Rio Grande Historical Collections (Mary Daniels Taylor and J. Paul Taylor’s Papers).