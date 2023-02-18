Funeral services have been set for former New Mexico legislator J. Paul Taylor, who died Feb. 12 at his home in Mesilla.

He was 102.

Taylor, a longtime educator who served nine terms in the state House of Representatives, was born Aug. 24, 1920 in the Doña Ana County community of Chamberino. His father, William Robert Taylor, was a Texas native; his mother, María Margarita Romero, traced her ancestry to Juan Cabeza de Vaca, a soldier with Francisco Vásquez de Coronado's expedition in 1540 and two of the original Spanish colonists who came to New Mexico in 1598.