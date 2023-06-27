The state and U.S. Energy Department have reached a deal on renewing a 10-year permit for the nuclear waste repository in Southern New Mexico, with the federal agency agreeing to a list of conditions to operate the underground site.
The state Environment Department on Tuesday announced the agreement it struck with the Energy Department last week to renew the hazardous waste permit for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.
The permit will be adjusted to provide greater regulatory oversight, improve safeguards and prioritize legacy waste over newly created nuclear waste, including from Los Alamos National Laboratory, the state agency said.
The Energy Department also will be required to report its progress in searching for a second disposal site in a different state. WIPP is now the nation's only repository for transuranic waste, composed mainly of contaminated gloves, tools, soil and other materials.
“Communities in New Mexico and around the U.S. benefit from the clean-up of legacy waste and its disposal at WIPP,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement.
The new permit conditions affirm New Mexico is no longer the last stop for the country's nuclear waste, Kenney added.
As part of the deal, the state will authorize WIPP to add two new underground storage areas, known as panels.
With the conflicts resolved, the state will no longer hold a permit hearing. It will publish the WIPP permit and the modified conditions Aug. 15 and issue the renewal in October.
Under a long-standing policy, the federal government oversees nuclear waste and the state regulates hazardous waste. Because transuranic waste is a mixture of the two, both the state and federal government issue permits for WIPP.
WIPP takes radioactive materials not only from the lab but from out-of-state sources, such as the Hanford Site in Washington state and Idaho National Laboratory.
The waste containers are entombed in salt caverns 2,150 feet underground. Opened in 1999, WIPP initially was planned to bury waste for 25 years, but federal managers now say it can run until at least the 2080s.
The extended duration has been a contentious point for those who think WIPP is going far beyond its intended mission.
One of those critics said he was mostly satisfied with this agreement and backed it.
"We and others agreed to the settlement because we got some of the important things that we wanted, including getting DOE to have to address another repository, [and] getting a focus on legacy waste at LANL and other sites," said Don Hancock, director of nuclear waste safety for the nonprofit Southwest Research and Information Center.
"We ask DOE to comply with the renewal permit," he added. "We ask NMED to enforce the renewal permit."