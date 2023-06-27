The state and U.S. Energy Department have reached a deal on renewing a 10-year permit for the nuclear waste repository in Southern New Mexico, with the federal agency agreeing to a list of conditions to operate the underground site.

The state Environment Department on Tuesday announced the agreement it struck with the Energy Department last week to renew the hazardous waste permit for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.

The permit will be adjusted to provide greater regulatory oversight, improve safeguards and prioritize legacy waste over newly created nuclear waste, including from Los Alamos National Laboratory, the state agency said.

