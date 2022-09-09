A local developer is in the process of striking a deal with a nonprofit to preserve a 6-acre parcel of land previously used as part of Frank Ortiz Dog Park.  

The parcel, which abuts the southern part of the 138-acre dog park and has served as a de facto part of the park for two decades, had been in limbo since May when landowner Carlos Garcia erected a fence around it to, he said, protect himself against liability issues.

Garcia on Thursday confirmed a deal was in the works but declined to name the organization until the deal was finalized. 

