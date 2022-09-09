A local developer is in the process of striking a deal with a nonprofit to preserve a 6-acre parcel of land previously used as part of Frank Ortiz Dog Park.
The parcel, which abuts the southern part of the 138-acre dog park and has served as a de facto part of the park for two decades, had been in limbo since May when landowner Carlos Garcia erected a fence around it to, he said, protect himself against liability issues.
Garcia on Thursday confirmed a deal was in the works but declined to name the organization until the deal was finalized.
"We are working closely with the city and this nonprofit organization," Garcia said. "It is going to be a wonderful thing for the community. It is all very positive."
Representatives for the Dog Park Project, a nonprofit that, in conjunction with the city of Santa Fe, seeks to bring enhancements to the park, could not be reached for comment.
Garcia said the city has been involved in the conversations about the land donation, and the meetings have been positive. He said it would be "inappropriate at this time" to reveal more. He said he plans to issue a news release when the deal is struck.
"We are just finalizing details," Garcia said. "Everyone wants to make sure that everyone is doing their due diligence, but it is definitely moving forward."
Frank Ortiz is among the largest off-leash dog parks in the country.
Garcia said he paid for plans to build housing on the site but would rather find a way to keep the land open for the community.
Garcia said he tried to donate the land to the city in 2020, but city officials recommended the City Council decline due to the potential costs of stabilizing and studying the hilly property.
According to a May email from city spokesman Dave Herndon, when Garcia’s idea of donating the property was raised in 2020, the city hired Miller Engineering to look into some of the costs and responsibilities the city would take on if it accepted the donation. The company found “significant estimated costs” tied to stabilizing and remediating the land and other potential environmental issues, Herndon wrote.
At the time, Herndon wrote, officials decided accepting the park land, which overlooks Mesa Verde and Mesa Vista streets, was not in the best interest of taxpayers.