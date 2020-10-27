Federal agencies have reached a deal with an environmental group that all parties believe will better track the health of the Mexican spotted owl and end a yearlong injunction on commercial timber activities in six Southwestern national forests.
The U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and WildEarth Guardians have jointly filed a motion to dismiss court-imposed restrictions on tree thinning, prescribed burns, debris removal and other activities in five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona
If a federal judge approves the motion, the injunction that went into place in September 2019 will be dissolved.
“Based on what we’ve done, we’re all very hopeful,” said Shayne Martin, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service.
The agreement calls for the Forest Service to monitor spotted owl populations and carefully study potential impacts of timber activities on the bird and its habitat within Santa Fe, Cibola, Gila, Carson and Lincoln national forests in New Mexico and Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
The agency has secured funding to cover range-wide monitoring of the bird’s populations until 2025.
The Mexican spotted owl was listed as threatened in 1993 under the Endangered Species Act after heavy logging and forest fires severely depleted its habitat and diminished its populations.
The deal would end years of litigation by WildEarth Guardians.
WildEarth Guradians sued the federal government in 2013 in an effort to increase protections for the owl. The court dismissed all of the group's complaints except its call for thorough, range-wide monitoring.
Last year, the group filed a complaint that accused the federal government of failing to monitor the bird’s populations. That led to U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins in Arizona ordering a halt to timber activity.
The ban on tree cutting was partially lifted a year ago for limited Christmas tree harvests, and then in the summer to allow several thinning projects outside owl habitat. But overall, the injunction locked down the forests.
“For years they were driving blind and making decisions based on a cultural bias that says if we cut more trees, we can solve every problem,” said John Horning, executive director of WildEarth Guardians. “So the agreement will bring more rigor. It will require them to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Monitoring owl populations and giving timber activities greater scrutiny will generate real data on the health of the bird and the forests, Horning said.
“In many respects, where we are is where we wanted to be 20 years ago,” Horning said.
But Horning commended the agency’s regional leaders, such as Elaine Kohrnan, for being open to negotiating new forest practices rather than continuing a court battle.
Martin said “restoration projects” that remove timber, debris and vegetation, including those put on hold during the injunction, will be looked at again. Some already have gone through public review and some are still in the planning stage and will require public comment, he said.
The six-part plan for executing the agreement offers much more guidance than in the past — for instance, how selective thinning should be carried out and its impacts gauged, Martin said.
“There are more details … there are more commitments,” Martin said. “It serves as a really good agreement to move forward.”
A timber operator whose wood products business in Cibola County has taken a severe hit because of the injunction said he’s glad the dispute is being resolved but believes it could’ve been handled better by both sides.
“I’m very frustrated with it,” said Matt Allen, owner of Mount Taylor Manufacturing. “This little hiccup has caused severe financial duress for my company.”
His company harvested logs off private land to produce lumber, pellets and wood chips, but it wasn't enough to offset no logging in federal forests, Allen said. The company’s revenue is down 54 percent from last year, which forced him to reduce his workforce to 35 employees from 47.
Allen said if WildEarth Guardians had notified companies such as his of their grievances about lack of owl monitoring, those companies could’ve pressured the Forest Service into complying so a judge wouldn’t have had to to shut down the forests.
Having forests reopen won’t help his company in the short term, Allen said, adding that “the damage has been done.”
Horning said his group has long believed in taking legal action to push for better forest and wildlife protections. The agreement that came out of a long legal fight could lead to broader changes in forest management, he said.
“I really do believe that it could be a model for other regions of the Forest Service,” Horning said.
