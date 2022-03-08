A fatal shooting at a busy intersection in Santa Fe during the Monday evening rush hour was prompted by a road rage incident between co-workers in the city Public Utilities Department, according to court records and the city’s website.
Karl Rougemont, 31, faces an open count of murder in the death of Chris Vigil, 40, following the shooting around 5 p.m Monday at St. Michael’s Drive and Cerrillos Road. Rougemont was a collections specialist in the department, and Vigil was an automated meter technician, the city’s website says.
Rougemont and Vigil had gotten into a fight on the roadside before Rougemont is accused of firing at Vigil several times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday by New Mexico State Police investigators in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Along with a count of murder, Rougemont is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.
He is being held at the Santa Fe County jail without bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Magistrate Court.
A union leader said the two men had been having “issues” for at least nine months, and their supervisors and the city’s human resources director were aware of the tension between them.
Gil Martinez, vice president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999, said department employees were devastated to learn of the altercation between the two co-workers and Vigil’s death.
“This is a horrible tragedy,” City Manager John Blair said in a statement Tuesday. “The State Police are conducting an investigation into the events that led up to the shooting and we will await their findings.”
“We do not comment on active police investigations or personnel matters,” Blair said in the statement. “We are providing all available options for our City team to access grief counseling and mental health services during this incredibly difficult time.”
Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement urging people to seek counseling or other help if they are struggling.
“Across the country and here in Santa Fe, people and families are dealing with so many difficult circumstances,” he said. “It’s important for everyone in our community to get help if they need it. It could be counseling or other kinds of emotional healing. But please, if you need help, get help. We all need to take care of ourselves and each other.”
The affidavit for Rougemont’s arrest warrant says witness interviews and video of the incident indicate the two men were driving west on St. Michael’s Drive near Cerrillos Road when they stopped, got out of their vehicles and began fighting.
According to a search search warrant affidavit, state police obtained a bystander’s cellphone video that shows the altercation began when Vigil pulled Rougemont out of his vehicle.
At one point, “Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist,” the arrest warrant affidavit says. “Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately 5 times. Vigil was shot at least once and Rougemont was able to get up and walk backwards to his vehicle.”
Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and began rendering aid to Vigil, the document says. Emergency medical personnel then transported Vigil to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers recovered a firearm, two magazines and four fired casings from the scene.
When investigators attempted to interview Rougemont, he requested an attorney, the affidavit says.
Social media comments indicate several people witnessed all or part of the deadly encounter and the response by state police officers, who had been helping respond to calls within the city to give Santa Fe police time to grieve Officer Robert Duran, who died in a crash March 2 while pursing a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25.
Vigil is a 2000 graduate of Capital High School and had worked at the city since 2005, according to his Facebook page. He was engaged to be married. Attempts to reach is fiancée Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Rougemont’s Facebook page says he attended Pecos High School.
Court records show Rougemont filed a personal injury complaint against the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in 2015 claiming an instructor injured his neck and back while demonstrating a defensive tactic on him while he was a cadet at the academy in 2014.
The state paid Rougemont $150,000 in 2018 to drop the lawsuit, according to the online New Mexico Sunshine Portal.
He was “reemployed by the city” in 2018, a spokeswoman said.
Martinez believes working conditions in the city may have played a role in Monday’s violence. He said high employee vacancy rates and a lack of empathy by city management has taken a toll on the labor force.
“There is a lot of pressure on everybody, and it’s having an effect,” Martinez said. “Rank and file employees within the city are so short-staffed, everybody is on edge. So when someone looks at you wrong, you feel like punching them in the face.”
The city’s Public Utilities Department, where the men worked, is among the worst, Martinez said, and has been plagued with disciplinary actions, suspensions and terminations, “one right after another — it never ends.”
He was underwhelmed by the city’s response, Martinez added.
The city should have had grief counselors at the office Tuesday morning, he said, but instead officials sent out a midafternoon email with some “self-care strategies” suggested by the city’s health insurance company.
“There is no compassion,” Martinez said. “It’s just not there. They should have had someone there to deal with it. The bottom line is this administration, they haven’t cared about their employees. There is not a human side to the way they manage the city. They don’t listen to anybody. If there is personnel issues, if there are conflicts, it doesn’t matter to them.”
Hmmm, I didn't read in the article that either individual is/was a member of "a well-regulated militia." (Oh, sorry! In Heller the Supremes pretended those words either don't mean what they obviously do or were not really in the Constitution.)
Can't help but wonder whether the 2nd Amendment has not outlived its original intent. Hard to see in the case of these two miscreants and so many others how the possession of a firearm in public is helping us "form a more perfect Union." Perhaps possession of over-sized boxing gloves would more useful, and save lives.
My heart goes out to the loved ones of Mr. Vigil and Mr. Rougemont.
My 2 cents worth-I think what kind of jumped out at me is AFSCM Local 3999 vice president Gil Martinez's comments....that the stress level gets so bad that, "So when someone looks at you wrong, you feel like punching them in the face." and yet he added, "The city should have had grief counselors at the office Tuesday morning, he said, but instead officials sent out a midafternoon email with some “self-care strategies” suggested by the city’s health insurance company.
“There is no compassion,” Martinez said. “It’s just not there. They should have had someone there to deal with it. The bottom line is this administration, they haven’t cared about their employees. There is not a human side to the way they manage the city. They don’t listen to anybody. If there is personnel issues, if there are conflicts, it doesn’t matter to them.”
A punch in the face? Now I'm not saying I'm above the thought but I also not in a leadership position of hundred's of union members. Anyway, thought it was an odd choice of words for someone in his position.
MANAGEMENT, MANAGEMENT, MANAGEMENT! Mr Mayor, it is your ELECTED JOB to Manage the city!! Mr. Mayor, the job you were elected to do is to MANAGE the City - and All departments, including the troubled one mentioned here. Mr Mayor, it is not reasonable to say go get counciling... The city department managers are not managing and enforcing & protecting workers. This is not reasonable! This has become a life & death problem Mr. Mayor!!!
One assumes, Lynn k Allen, that you have never been in a union. The union is a lot better positioned to cool a long-running dispute between union members than is the City. That's true of any workplace, not just a public workplace. You sound pretty 'all caps' frantic about the Mayor and the City. In other words, your complaint sounds political, to me.
A well managed workplace promotes workers and is effective in doing the job. Workplace environments and welfare of people are my only political intentions. I am not, nor will be in any office or promoting any person. A safe, sane society is my only concern.
In my exit interview with HR Director Bernadette Salazar I literally dared her to conduct an Employee Satisfaction Survey. That was over 8 months ago. The truth seems to be they don't want to know how the workforce feels about their jobs. I was very vocal taking my needs through Department and Division Directors through the CM (Jarel) and finally to the Mayor himself ( Sig Lindell always did what was within her power, always grateful to her). I got lots of nods and smiles and compliments, but no help from "Leadership". I left for self preservation. The City is the worst work environment I have ever seen in my 53 years of employment. It would be interesting to see the documentation HR has on the lead up to this tragedy.
It's "road rage" because it happened on the side of the road? COME ON. Do better.
Unions make it nearly impossible to terminate bad employees (and thus repair the hostile work environments/relationships they create). Martinez' quotes offer a glimpse into this tiresome, broken arrangement.
You are making a lot of assumptions, Margaret. Do we know what the HR system looks like, or what the union(s) legal contractural involvement is, or are you just union-bashing. That said, this city has a spotty track record of keeping its people out of trouble. The late Toby Williams, for example, electrocuted on a city job.
Meanwhile, I am still paying taxes to keep the senior centers closed because the city/county are too cowardly to open them. I want my money back.
Gil Martinez is the person who drew the offensive cartoon of Mayor Webber with the elongated nose. But he 'didn't know' that was a Jewish caricature. Right. Martinez' credibility was already in the tank before he started whining about a lack of grief counselors. Good grief. I'm a union man from way back and am now. This union needs to can Martinez.
The Webber apologists are out in full force today, I see.
As are the sore losers.
There goes the defender of Webber
All the Webber apologists are out in full force. Whining about grief counselors when a person died and one pulled the trigger is asking too much but you want to cry about a cartoon? That is whining sir. All these people that want to defend Webber can never answer what he has done besides destroy a once peaceful and beautiful city. Destroy moral amongst city employees. Unnecessarily waste money that can go to the people that actually work instead of high paying positions for people that lick his butt and don't know what they are doing! HR is a mess, finance is a mess, public safety is a mess, utilities are a mess......oh but the tragedy of a cartoon. GIVE ME A BREAK!
The cartoon was nothing. It was the shot to Martinez' credibility that mattered. As I said.
Wow. This was not a simple “road rage” Seems these guys were just baiting each other and work place spilled into the public.
What bothers me, and don’t know details for sure but the city knew this was a problem for 9 months?
Thank god this did not turn into a work place shooting
Truth, David. This looks less like road rage, but rather work rage that spilled out after work. And you are right about everyone being lucky that someone didn't take out the Universal Problem Solver at work.
Thing is, if this was such workplace hostility, what, if anything, could have been done to defuse it?
Gil Martinez makes it very clear the union wasn't going to step in to help. No indeed. It's all the Mayor's fault. Not the brotherhood of workers. I'm a union guy. Unions with good leadership are on the job, in the workplace and positioned to cool a 9 month dispute between members.
Informally, perhaps, a union can cool a workplace dispute. Formally, I suspect it is the employer's job although the union can whack the employer over the head with lawyers or the contract.
When my wife found out another faculty member had plagiarized some of her work and she took her case to the union, the union said it had no legal authority to sanction members--go talk to the dean. That was correct.
Informally a union can do a lot because after all, a union is workers banding together for the greater good. I was a picket captain one day and a member of a different union decided to drive through the picket line come Hades or high water. I ended up going a** over teakettle over the hood. Being the picket captain, I figured it was my job.
My initial reaction after getting up off the ground was to want to have the guy arrested but we (I was also a member of the union BoD) discussed it and decided to have a long heart to heart through the two union's leadership, given what we really wanted was support from that other union for our strike and some understanding between blue collar and the faculty. It all worked out, union to union. We quietly told the P.D., "its ok, don't worry about it". And we supported the civil service workers when they went out.
But the bottom line, of course, is the employer is responsible for the workplace. If it is such a lousy workplace that it breeds this kind of stuff (assuming this was related to a lousy workplace rather than bad blood between individuals--sounds like they were in different areas), there is probably grounds for a work action. That is, if the union leadership is worth a bucket of warm spit. The fact that the city can kill untrained workers via electrocution doesn't give me a warm feeling in my heart about how the city manages work. Electrical is something I know a little about, as I was a trained energized electrical worker for about seventeen years at a nearby Federal laboratory. When I read what happened to Toby, I thought someone in management should have gone to jail.
Using lethal force to defend yourself against someone who pulls you from your vehicle and then ends up on top of you striking you with their fists (presumably in the face/head) does not at all seem unjustified
"...The affidavit for Rougemont’s arrest warrant says witness interviews and video of the incident indicate the two men were driving west on St. Michael’s Drive near Cerrillos Road when they stopped, got out of their vehicles and began fighting...."
Where in the record is there a statement saying one person pulled the other out of the vehicle? If so, that is possibly exculpatory, but previous reports in this paper suggest they both exited their vehicle and went to town of their own volition.
You bring up an interesting point, though. The mental picture of one person on top of the other, pounding away, reminds me of another trial: George Zimmerman.
"...Mr. Zimmerman said he shot Mr. Martin on Feb. 26, 2012, in self-defense after the teenager knocked him to the ground, punched him and slammed his head repeatedly against the sidewalk. In finding him not guilty of murder or manslaughter, the jury agreed that Mr. Zimmerman could have been justified in shooting Mr. Martin because he feared great bodily harm or death..."
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/07/14/us/george-zimmerman-verdict-trayvon-martin.html
Still, I suspect there are better ways of dealing with a feud.
Khal, the article says "...state police obtained a bystander’s cellphone video that shows the altercation began when Vigil pulled Rougemont out of his vehicle" and it also says the incident began when the men got out of their vehicles and began fighting. I guess we won't know which one is correct until the trial.
True. Gotta re-read the latest article after coffee, and thanks.
Which one really happened? If it is the second case, it would seem Vigil was the aggressor and the State will have a tougher time with a homicide charge, regardless of whether Rougemont was lawfully carrying. Let's see what happens when the defense attorneys get to discovery.
The accused was not paid 150 thousand dollars to drop his lawsuit. He was paid 150 thousand dollars to settle his claim. Your language is prejudicial and wrong and has no place in a newspaper.
👍
Once again...if there hadn't been a fricken gun
This is why I hate firearms: they turn cowards into killers. No one should have lost their life over some bad blood at work and a road rage incident. There is so much anger out there nowadays, and I am not even sure why some many people seem to be so filled with rage. The last thing we need is for all these hot heads to have firearms in their vehicles.
Its getting a little murky, here, B.R. If in fact the defendant was pulled out of his car and violently attacked, he has a right to self defense. I'll leave this one to the courtroom and jury.
"Court records show Rougemont filed a personal injury complaint against the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. The state paid Rougemont $150,000 in 2018 to drop the lawsuit. He was "reemployed by the city" in 2018."
City of Santa Fe keeps hiring the people who threaten to sue the city government. Same thing happened with the man running the short term rentals at Land Use.
Threaten the city... then become a bureaucrat. So many examples of this.
https://www.koat.com/article/santa-fe-co-risk-manager-accused-of-breaking-co-workers-rib/5058435
Dirty Santa Fe politics...... Webber does ZERO to clean it up.
You think the city might have required mediation between these two employees but why bother? Just like they don't bother with so many things (running rec facilities, following up with code violations etc). I couldn't agree more that the head of the STR is incompetent, John. He actually thinks words like "require" or "must" are invitational...LOL but we pay him!!!Did the city train him on enforcement of the STR? Obviously not. And I wonder if Rougement is not related to Bill who had quite a temper and used to work in the Rec Dept.
The example of the risk manager breaking someone's wrist is Santa Fe County, not City.
Now only if our judges would keep these morons off the road. Lock him up!!! We don't need psycho's out on our streets that can't control their tempers. Please put him away!!! You know right from wrong and you were wrong.
Maybe a former/current city employee and perhaps graduated from Pecos High School.
Semi-interesting comment Eric. Please elaborate and expand. From my standpoint you must have some bad vibes with Pecos and the City Santa Fe. Actually very inappropriate since someone died over a childish road rage incident. Where I grew up, if you could not defend yourself with your hands, you don't belong in a fight.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Why do you have to go there? I mean really!! Isn't there anything else you could contribute to the discussion other than bad mouthing people you do not know?
One dead and one in serious competition for spending a decade or two in the Greybar Hotel. Why do people have to be this testy and dumb?
Khal. It is very disturbing to me. I grew up here and seeing all of the escalation in violence is very troublesome. It is bad enough someone died from gunfire during a fist fight but an innocent bystander could have also been killed or injured.
It is incredibly disturbing. Seems the distance between getting annoyed with someone and escalating to verbal and then physical violence is getting smaller and smaller.
I broke up a road rage fight up in Los Alamos once, about a dozen years ago. I watched two guys ramp it up with their vehicles from the time we all left LANL roadways headed towards North Mesa. They finally stopped their cars, got out, and started swinging and grappling. I stopped my own car and hollered at them (and they were both big guys compared to me) "I'm the county transportation commissioner! Break it up! I know you both have LANL badges and if this goes any further, you will both be arrested and flipping burgers instead of having good jobs!" Of course as the chair of the county transportation commission, I had zero legal authority but I figured it was worth a try to keep those two guys out of jail and from losing their jobs or putting each other in the hospital.
They were startled, astonished, and separated and things cooled off before anything really bad happened. We all shook hands. I went home, opened a beer, and let out a deep breath. If I tried that again these days, probably both warring parties would beat me up or take turns shooting me.
We need to re-learn some perspective on these real or imaginary slights, even if there are no guns in play.
Nicely done Khal. Kudos for your actions. In today's world, I'm not sure how that would work out. As you stated, the level of escalation is growing and more people have weapons. Sad state of affairs. Always have to watch your six wherever you go now.
The weird part is both these gentlemen had real jobs and something to lose. Its not like they had no identity other than machismo. I don't get it.
👍👍👍
Violence is not new here? I remember they're Fiesta shootings.... I remember a kid I grew up with literally stabbed another kid when Alameda was still a school over 25 times. So no violence is not new. Have they gotten worse over the past year compared to what it's been in years yes but it is not new? I'm not siding with anybody in this mess I'm just pointing out that it's not new
You're right! There's statistically an uptick in crime lately, but I think the biggest difference is that all the "newcomers" are increasingly pointing out the fact that the crime New Mexicans have been dealing with for years is NOT normal.
History at job site. Fighting. Before Blair and during La Pan Hill staggered stay. It was pubic knowledge. Just the other day the same dept had a huge leak, EPA is all over it....
I wonder if it's the same guy. ABQ Journal 6/23/19, article on NM State settelments,
$150,000 to Karl Rougemont, who filed a lawsuit in 2015 alleging he was injured during a defensive tactics demonstration while he was a cadet at the law enforcement academy.
He was a police cadet and was also working for the City as a water meter tech.
There is so much unknown, one person on top of another punching them, the other (perhaps) fearing for their life using deadly force but then after the initial investigation finding that the CCW was unlawfully carried and that a first degree murder charge was warranted, all of this is something that the courts are going to have to figure out.
Yeah, I suspect it will all get figured out once the lawyers are in front of a judge. Murder seems to me to be...um...overkill...as far as charging, given the circumstances as printed in the paper.
