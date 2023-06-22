Karen and Cody Godinez

The late Cody Godinez hugs his mother, Karen Godinez. The 27-year-old died June 12 in a fire that burned down his mother’s home near Stanley.

 Courtesy of Desiree Godinez

Karen Godinez and her late husband, Billy, had dreamed of building a home on their property near Stanley for years.

The dream outlived Billy Godinez, a man his children called “a true cowboy.” He died of a heart attack in 2018 at age 54.

His wife, an artist who has shown her work for years at the Contemporary Spanish Market in Santa Fe, pursued the project, and construction of the home on White Lakes Road was completed just a few months ago. She received a certificate of occupancy in March.