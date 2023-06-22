Karen Godinez and her late husband, Billy, had dreamed of building a home on their property near Stanley for years.
The dream outlived Billy Godinez, a man his children called “a true cowboy.” He died of a heart attack in 2018 at age 54.
His wife, an artist who has shown her work for years at the Contemporary Spanish Market in Santa Fe, pursued the project, and construction of the home on White Lakes Road was completed just a few months ago. She received a certificate of occupancy in March.
But her enjoyment of the long-awaited home would be short-lived.
Another tragedy struck the family June 12, when the dream home was destroyed by a fire that left Karen Godinez with severe burns and killed her 27-year-old son, Cody Godinez. The deadly blaze, which remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has devastated the close-knit Godinez family.
“It’s funny how — it’s like [life] just waited for us to get everything into one spot … just to take it all away,” said Cody’s older brother, 33-year-old Jacob Godinez.
His sister Desiree Godinez, 31, said their mother had been in the process of obtaining insurance for the home in southern Santa Fe County but hadn’t yet succeeded. “She lost everything — the house that her and my dad dreamt of that she finally finished.”
Still, Desiree said, the loss of material things “seem like nothing compared to losing my brother.”
He was a man his sister Harley Godinez, 29, described as the “spitting image” of their cowboy father.
Contemporary Hispanic Market President Ramona Vigil-Eastwood, who has known the family for years, said Cody Godinez’s death broke her heart and brought back recollections of her own son’s death in November.
“When I heard that they had lost their son, it just came crashing down on me,” she said. “It’s very hard for me to express what I feel — that they must be feeling — because no one knows that emotion unless you’ve dealt [with] that emotion.”
She recalled the “barbed wire” metal sculptures Billy Godinez started bringing to the market and said she has developed friendships with his wife, whose unique birdhouses and “rock houses” have been featured at the market, and daughter Harley, who also is an artist.
Harley Godinez said she and her mother are hopeful they will both be able to participate in the market in late July.
“I think we’re both pretty confident we’re gonna stick with it and do it. We’re just trying to tell each other we gotta keep going, and it is exactly what dad and Cody would want,” she said. “They wouldn’t want us to stop or give it up.”
The four Godinez siblings had grown up on a ranch just north of Clines Corners. Harley said their father was a cowboy in every sense of the word and taught her and her siblings how to live a certain way.
Being a cowboy does not mean simply putting on hat and boots, Jacob Godinez said. Rather, it’s all about character.
“It’s not just a job. It’s just a way of living and treating people and manners and — just being … true,” he said.
After their father died, the siblings said, Cody became driven to continue living in the same vein. He traveled to Texas to learn from renowned horse trainers and had just established a business — Godinez Performance Horses — to train horses with his brother’s help.
“We grew up on ranches, so after losing my dad we sort of lost all of that — our lifestyle, the way we grew. It felt like we lost our home then,” Harley Godinez said. “But Cody, he was still trying to make it happen. … Knowing he’s gone now, it’s just — it feels like we’re losing even more than just him and the house.”
Desiree and Harley said they had rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital to see their mother after receiving news of the fire. Jacob, who was in Moriarty the night of June 12, went straight to the family home.
“I just pulled up, right to the front, and the house was already burnt to the ground. … I just needed to see for myself what was going on, and they wouldn’t tell me where my brother was,” he said.
The siblings have been caring for their mother, who has been released from the hospital, at a home in Stanley provided to them by family friends. Harley said it kills her to think of her mother trying to recover from her own wounds while battling grief over the death of her youngest son.
“I’m so proud of her. She’s healing so fast,” Harley said. “… It means everything to me that she’s not giving up and knows we need her.”
Desiree said her father and brother became the men they were because of their powerful wife and mother.
“I always wanted to remind people that they were able to be those kind of people because my mom was behind them,” she said. Holding back tears, she described the support her mother provided to her children as they pursued their dreams, “even if that meant her having to go through things alone.”
“I mean, after my dad passed, it was really, really hard on my mom. … Even after that, it was still like, we need to follow our dreams and make something of ourselves,” Desiree said.
She created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her brother’s funeral and her mother’s medical bills. It had raised over $107,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
“Of course, we’re unbelievably thankful for that, but at the same time — because of the type of person Cody was — it’s almost not surprising,” she said.
Jacob Godinez said the family plans a burial for his brother July 7 in Stanley.
They have not decided what will become of their property in the community after the fire.
“We’re just taking it day by day,” he said.
He added he will work to keep the memories of his father and younger brother alive by living by the example they set.
“It definitely makes me want to be better than I was, and just do good and carry on the tradition [and] not let Cody and my dad be the last ones — the last true cowboys,” he said.