The two biggest questions before Saturday's state political conventions center on a rookie candidate from oil country.
Can Claire Chase become the face of the Republican Party in New Mexico? If so, can she save it from irrelevance?
Chase is one of three Republicans seeking the nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, which a Democrat won in a mild upset two years ago.
Chase looks like the Republicans' best hope to win a high-profile race after their disastrous showing in 2018.
They lost elections for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, land commissioner and state auditor. They had a net loss of nine seats in the state House of Representatives, handing Democrats a 46-24 advantage. And Republicans lost all four elections for seats in Congress.
The 2nd Congressional District, covering the southern half of New Mexico, was an open seat two years ago. Republicans had controlled it for all but three years since 1980.
But Democrats fielded a strong candidate in lawyer Xochitl Torres Small. She defeated Republican Yvette Herrell by about 3,700 votes of 199,000 cast.
Herrell is running again this year. Her campaign consists of whining about how Democrats stole the election from her.
Her charge is baseless. Herrell knows it, but she hopes to fool some of the people all the time.
And Chase knows just how to needle Herrell for losing a race that helped Democrats regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. A signature line in Chase's campaign is "Join the winning team."
If Chase lived in a state with a good Republican organization, she wouldn't be a prospect for high office, much less the potential star of her party.
Chase already has proved herself to be a big-league flip-flopper. She went from being an outspoken critic of candidate Donald Trump to a fawning supporter of President Donald Trump.
But because Republicans are a weak outfit in New Mexico, oil executive Chase finds herself in a land of opportunity.
Herrell couldn't keep a winnable seat in Republican hands. Chase, 36, looks like a better match-up for the Republicans against 35-year-old Torres Small.
If Chase secures the nomination and wins the congressional seat, she would rise to the top of Republican politics in New Mexico.
Chase wouldn't attempt to run for governor in 2022, not with the incumbent, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, after a second term. But Chase would be the logical choice to rehabilitate the Republican Party in the short term and then become their candidate in the open gubernatorial election in 2026.
Outside of Chase, the Republicans don't have much hope this year.
Former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti is their best-known candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat. But he has entered a statewide race that will be much harder to win than the regional 2nd Congressional District.
No Republican in New Mexico has won a U.S. Senate election since the late Pete Domenici in 2002. That was Domenici's sixth and final term.
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is the Democratic candidate for the Senate. He has had a fortunate career thanks in large part to his late father, Ben Luján, who was speaker of the state House of Representatives.
The younger Luján, who had no expertise in utility regulation, defeated a better qualified candidate to win election to the state Public Regulation Commission in 2004. Luján won a seat in Congress four years later, and has faced a series of no-name Republicans since.
The Senate seat is Luján's to lose. Of the five Republican candidates, Ronchetti is the only one who might make it a race. He bills himself as "a trusted voice for New Mexico," but his weather forecasts wouldn't remind anyone of Walter Cronkite.
Ronchetti would have to avoid any mistakes. That's difficult to do in a campaign, and almost impossible for a first-time candidate.
This leaves Chase as the Republican with the best shot at rising to prominence.
She is competing in a district where Republicans in the oil business traditionally have done well.
Trump says he believes he can win New Mexico, so every Republican down the ticket will be trying get a kind word from him.
Chase in 2015 disparaged Trump with this post on Facebook: "For all my friends who like Donald Trump, I'm working on a fuller rant than he's an a**hole unworthy of the office and the power of the President of the United States."
With Trump in charge, Chase won't use a foul tongue to describe him. Now she's a fan of Trump.
That's the state of the Republican Party in New Mexico. Its bright hope stopped being candid when she started running for Congress.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
