Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he can appreciate an individual's decisions when it comes to their personal health.
But those choices, he added, come with consequences.
About a dozen sheriff's office deputies are facing potential termination by Friday if they fail to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, Mendoza said. Three others have refused to get the vaccine and resigned.
"If you decide not to get the vaccination, I respect those decisions," Mendoza said. "But I do also respect the fact that Santa Fe County is moving forward with steps to protect the employees, to protect employees' families and protect the public."
The county enacted a policy in November requiring its employees to provide proof of full vaccination by Friday or face dismissal. Its human resources director may grant a written extension if the employee was on extended medical leave when he or she would have been expected to receive the shot.
With the deadline fast approaching, Deputy Eddie Webb, president of the Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said the policy has frustrated members of the union.
"We're not anti-vaccination," he said. "A large majority of our deputies are vaccinated. What it comes down to is public safety and obviously our own safety."
Webb said the sheriff's office already is struggling with vacancies. The loss of a dozen or more deputies, he added, would increase the strain on the department.
"That was a really big thing to the membership," he said. "Not only are we gonna be putting ourselves in a situation where there's less of us, but because the field needs to be covered and we're gonna be working more hours."
Mendoza acknowledged the potential losses will have an effect on the sheriff's office, but added officials are trying to mitigate the problems.
"We're working diligently with recruitment, we're working to make sure that our shifts are covered and that this policy and any resignations that come after do not impact our response to public safety and emergency situations," he said.
He said other law enforcement agencies in the state require vaccinations or continued COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees. The city of Santa Fe requires regular testing if an employee opts not to get vaccinated.
"We actually approached the county and said we wouldn't even ask the county to pay for the testing, the union would pay the cost of the testing so people could rely on a negative test," Webb said.
County Manager Katherine Miller said regular testing was proposed as an option for those who declined the vaccine, but was deemed unfeasible based on early estimates that found some 20 to 30 percent of county employees were unvaccinated.
"That is kind of a management nightmare if you have a large percentage of staff that is not vaccinated," she said.
Mendoza agreed a routine testing protocol would not work.
"After speaking with the county, I do understand the complications that come with a testing program, the management of a testing program and also the financial implications of a testing program," Mendoza said. "That's not gonna be an option."
The county did provide an avenue to apply for an exemption to the policy on medical and religious grounds. Webb said no requests for an exemption had been approved as of Wednesday afternoon.
Miller said the county has received about 60 exemption requests but was unaware of how many have been approved.
Those who are "separated" from employment may reapply for their positions outside the normal recruitment process within a year of their termination, according to the policy.
Webb said he "didn't feel that it was in good taste to terminate a bunch of people who have already worked through this pandemic — have put themselves every day out there on the line — then fire them two weeks before Christmastime."
Miller said the county negotiated the policy with the six unions that represent employees, but the sheriff's office union was the only group not to sign the agreement.
"I am very concerned about the health and wellbeing of all county employees, but our job is to serve the public," she said. "I had many people from the public directly say that if I had a first responder come into their home and bring COVID into their home and give it to someone who is not able to be vaccinated, they think the county should be sued for that."
County Commissioner Rudy Garcia said he has been concerned about the policy and any ramifications it might have not just with the sheriff's office, but all county employees. Commissioner Henry Roybal said since the policy was installed, he's been anxious about the number of employees who would balk at getting the vaccine.
"I did have those concerns," he said. "I didn't know where we would exactly be with those employees. I do know we did have a few employees who express their concerns about not wanting to take the vaccine."
Vaccine hesitancy has been difficult for government officials.
According to a November poll on global vaccine hesitancy by the research firm Morning Construct, about 18 percent of American respondents are unwilling to get vaccinated for any reason, while an additional 9 percent say they are "uncertain" — due mainly to the speed at which vaccines went through clinical trials and concern over side effects.
Miller said the sheriff's office and four other departments — Corrections, Senior Services, Finance and Public Works — have the lowest vaccination rates among county employees.
About 665 of 779 county employees have provided proof of full vaccination. Of the 114 who are not fully vaccinated, 22 have indicated they have received at least their first shot.
Garcia said he planned to meet with Miller to discuss employee vaccination rates, but said he is more worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases that led to the need for the policy.
"We were concerned and still are concerned about the rise in numbers," he said. "I believe we are actually going to play it by ear and see what the outcome of the numbers are — whether they are increasing or decreasing."
