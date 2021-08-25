The deadline to submit signatures to qualify for the Nov. 2 election passed Tuesday, but it will take another week before candidates in an array of local races are notified whether they made the ballot.
Candidates will be notified Sept. 3 if their names will appear on the ballot, County Clerk Katharine Clark said. They still have until Aug. 31 to either drop out of the race or submit paperwork as a write-in candidate.
Candidates who decided to go the public-financing route had to submit seed money and signatures to qualify by July 19.
The city of Santa Fe will have five races on the ballot, including each of the four City Council districts.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, whose District 4 seat is up for grabs, joins former congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson in challenging incumbent Mayor Alan Webber for his seat.
All three candidates indicated via email or through social media they submitted enough signatures.
The Santa Fe school board has two seats on the ballot, including the District 5 seat previously held by Lorraine Price, who died recently. Board President Kate Noble is seeking reelection in District 3.
