Nearly 12 percent of Santa Fe County’s 774 employees failed to submit proof of vaccination under a new policy requiring all workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 by Dec. 10.
But not all 91 of them face immediate termination.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said just over two-thirds of the unvaccinated workers had submitted exemption requests and five had received their first dose of the vaccine to get into compliance. Another 23 employees are away on medical or military leave and could not get their records to the county by the deadline, Hart added.
All requests for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccination requirement are still under review, she said.
Early last week, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was preparing for a potential loss of around two dozen deputies. As of Saturday morning, 19 employees in the office, including administrative and civilian personnel, had not submitted proof of vaccination.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said three deputies unequivocally failed to meet the compliance deadline. Five of the 19 unvaccinated workers in his office submitted exemption requests, one was a civilian and the rest are on military and medical leave, he said.
Three resigned prior to the policy taking effect.
While the final count still could result in a loss of 19 employees, Mendoza said he was glad the situation doesn’t seem as dire as he had feared last week. The sheriff’s office is budgeted for about 100 deputies and now has 10 vacant positions, Mendoza said. With some deputies on leave, the agency has 82 who are active.
“We respect the decision of the deputies or our staff that have decided not to get vaccinated,” he said. “But we’re glad that it wasn’t the numbers that we had initially thought, and so it’s not gonna have as [severe of an impact] on our resources as we initially thought.”
The deputies union president, Sgt. Eddie Webb, said the union still has concerns about possible labor losses.
The Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriff’s Association filed a complaint Monday against the county with the New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board, accusing the county of violating a bargaining agreement. Webb’s branch of the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers was the only union in the county not to agree to the COVID-19 policy.
“We hate to see anyone be lost [because of the policy],” Webb said. “We hope that they respect the process with the labor board, and I would hope that they don’t fire anyone until that process goes through.”
Under the county’s contract with the union, employees recommended for termination due to noncompliance with the COVID-19 policy have the opportunity for a hearing with the sheriff and can file grievances objecting to the decision with the county manager, Mendoza said. They can also reapply for their jobs following termination, according to the policy.
“It’s something that isn’t going to happen overnight,” he said. “These deputies will be heard, and they’ll be given their due process before a final decision has been made.”
County Commissioner Anna Hansen said the loss of deputies is a concern, but so are unvaccinated employees.
“I do have concerns about that, but I also have concerns about the fact that they are on the front line of serving the public and protecting our constituents,” she said. “And they are the most vulnerable to be exposed, and so I’m worried about them also.”
She was glad to hear of the high number of employees who are fully vaccinated.
“The sooner we control the pandemic, the sooner we can have somewhat of a return to an enjoyable life,” Hansen said.
