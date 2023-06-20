Public Service Company of New Mexico and energy corporation Avangrid have again amended the deadline for their long-proposed merger agreement, setting an initial date of Dec. 31, with an option to extend the deal another three months to March.
The deadline extension shows continued interest from Connecticut-based Avangrid and its parent company, Iberdrola of Spain, in pursuing the deal, which would make PNM a wholly owned subsidiary of the global power giant.
The amendment to the merger contract was filed Tuesday with the federal Securities Exchange Commission. It is the third such extension the companies have negotiated since the merger was proposed in October 2020.
"It's another deadline that won't be met," said Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Energy Economy, "because Avangrid is wrong for New Mexico." The group long has fought the merger — first before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and now in the state Supreme Court.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in a statement Tuesday the merger would result in more than $300 million in benefits to New Mexico.
"PNM Resources approved an extension of our merger with Avangrid because we believe the merger brings significant benefits to our customers, our employees, the environment and our state," Sandoval wrote.
The deadline extension comes after the Supreme Court in May denied a joint request from the companies and the PRC to remand an appeal of former state regulators' rejection of the merger.
The commission unanimously rejected the merger in December 2021 at the recommendation of a hearing examiner. The electric utilities appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, arguing the rejection was "based on improper evidence and an improper weighing of benefits and risks."
Following an overhaul of the PRC, newly appointed members joined the companies in March in asking the court to return the case to the commission for reconsideration, but the court instead scheduled oral arguments for the appeal to take place Sept. 12.
The merger has gained approval from the Federal Energy Regulation Commission as well as state regulators in Texas, where PNM also operates.
The merger also has won support from environmental and renewable energy advocates such as Western Resource Advocates and Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy. Each group pledged support for the deal after months of negotiations over utility consumer benefits that took place in 2021.
New Energy Economy has argued, however, Avangrid's track record elsewhere — as well as that of its parent company Iberdrola — shows poor service and unethical practices.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the companies' appeal following the September hearing.
A ruling in favor of the utilities could bring the merger case back before the commission, where two of the state's three governor-appointed regulators would be eligible to rehear the case, after the recusal of the third commissioner, Pat O'Connell, who had testified before the previous commission in favor of the merger in his role as clean energy director for Western Resource Advocates.
If justices reject the appeal, the companies could file a request for a new, potentially lengthy merger proceeding with the commission.
At PNM's first-quarter earnings call in May — before the court rejected its request to remand the appeal — CEO Patricia Vincent-Collawn told investors executives were expecting the case to be returned to the commission but declined to give a more specific timeline of plans for further regulatory proceedings.
Vincent-Collawn fielded a question about business practices in the event "the courts and commission move against" PNM.
"Right now, we're under a merger agreement with Avangrid, and that's what we are focused on getting done," she responded at the time. "So that's where we are going."