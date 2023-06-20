Public Service Company of New Mexico and energy corporation Avangrid have again amended the deadline for their long-proposed merger agreement, setting an initial date of Dec. 31, with an option to extend the deal another three months to March.

The deadline extension shows continued interest from Connecticut-based Avangrid and its parent company, Iberdrola of Spain, in pursuing the deal, which would make PNM a wholly owned subsidiary of the global power giant. 

The amendment to the merger contract was filed Tuesday with the federal Securities Exchange Commission. It is the third such extension the companies have negotiated since the merger was proposed in October 2020.