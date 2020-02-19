A 72-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on crash on N.M. 518 in San Miguel County.
Maria Adela Urioste, of Las Vegas, N.M., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
Two others were injured in the crash.
"Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash," the news release states. "Seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized."
The crash remains under investigation by state police, with assistance from its crash reconstruction unit, the news release states.
The crash was between a 2014 Nissan and a 2013 Cadillac, according to the news release, which does not specify the models of the vehicles.
Urioste was a passenger in the Cadillac.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.