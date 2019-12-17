Authorities identified a man killed in a fire early Tuesday in Rio Arriba County as Jose Valdez, 41.
The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. in a home on Rio Arriba County Road 21 in Alcalde, county Fire Marshal Alfredo Montoya said.
Montoya said three other people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.
While the home was a total loss, there did not appear to be any damage to neighboring homes.
Firefighters from four volunteer county fire departments and New Mexico State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene.
Public Regulation Commission spokesman Deswood Tome said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"No foul play is suspected," Tome said.
The fire was under control at 3:39 a.m., but crews were still at the home about 12 hours after the incident, New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said.
This is the only fatal fire in Rio Arriba County in 2019, Montoya said.
