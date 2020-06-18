Twelve years after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas marched into Santa Fe on horseback to reclaim the city.
Thursday morning, a statue of a man who is both honored and reviled was hauled away in the back of a flatbed trailer.
At the direction of Mayor Alan Webber, a crane removed a statue of de Vargas, which had been part of a growing controversy over historical markers and monuments in Santa Fe.
The removal of the statue from Cathedral Park downtown came hours before a planned demonstration over historical monuments and hours after an unsuccessful attempt overnight to remove at least part of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza.
The obelisk, a war monument erected more than 150 years ago, had been the focus of a planned protest led by indigenous activists until Webber announced Wednesday he planned to call for its removal, along with the de Vargas statue and another obelisk downtown dedicated to Christopher "Kit" Carson.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler accused the mayor of sparking more controversy.
"If the opportunity had been provided to discuss this matter, the decision may have resulted in the same conclusion to remove the statues," she said Thursday.
"However, the unilateral removal and attempted removal of statues in downtown Santa Fe under the cover of darkness represents a lack of respect for the democratic process in this city," Vigil Coppler added. "The city’s destruction applied to the obelisk amounts to unabated vandalism. Many believe the city councilors had a say in this, and I can confirm that is not the case. Without opportunity for the public and the City Council to weigh in and explore remedies, the mayor has created another controversy."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also had a role in the decision to attempt to remove the obelisk ahead of the planned protest.
After the mayor announced his intentions, Lujan Grisham reached out to Webber to offer help from the state.
“The governor dispatched state assistance in the inspection of the” obelisk, city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon wrote in an email, adding "state contractors determined the top of the obelisk was unstable and removed [it and] verified the remaining portions were stable.
But workers who were on the Plaza until about 3 a.m. said they planned to remove the top two tiers of the obelisk but were forced to stop the job because it would’ve damaged or destroyed the monument.
“We can’t do it with this crane,” one of the workers said. “The [monument] is too big. It’s all solid.”
In an interview after a peaceful demonstration on the Plaza in which some speakers reiterated their calls for the removal of the obelisk, Webber said the work on the Plaza in the wee hours of the morning was not an "undertaking" of the city.
"I think the governor recognized that we have a public safety issue and a risk and thought it would perhaps be a way to resolve the issue and simply create the space for a positive conversation," he said.
Webber said he asked city workers to put the de Vargas statue in "safekeeping."
"We saw what happened in Albuquerque where things started out peacefully but went badly," he said, referring to a shooting at a protest over a statue featuring another Spanish conquistador, Juan de Oñate. "My feeling has always been there's no statue that is worth any human life."
Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Webber, said he reached out to Webber to express his concerns about the removal of the de Vargas statue without public input. He also criticized the botched attempt to remove the obelisk under the cover of night.
"Why now is the governor getting involved in something right here? Yes, she's the governor of the state, but Santa Fe needs to take care of its problems," he said while standing at a descanso, or memorial, where the de Vargas statue once stood.
Trujillo said the surreptitious actions to remove the monuments breed mistrust.
"As much as people want to see it disappear in the middle of the night, it's not going to happen," he said, adding the obelisk is on historic property that is a National Historic Landmark and on the State Register of Cultural Properties.
The obelisk has been a long-running source of controversy, mostly over an inscription that says it was dedicated to the “heroes” who died in battle against “savage Indians” when New Mexico was a territory. The word “savage” was chiseled off years ago. In 2017, the word “courageous” was written in but is no longer there.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, workers removed the tip of the obelisk.
Also missing from the monument is a plaque the city installed decades ago stating “monument texts reflect the character of the times in which they are written and the temper of those who wrote them” and that “attitudes change and prejudices hopefully dissolve.” It's unclear whether the workers removed it.
The work crew was contracted by the state of New Mexico.
The governor’s communications director, Tripp Stelnicki, said Lujan Grisham contacted the mayor “offering the state’s assistance in getting that obelisk inspected or ultimately potentially removing it, just saying, ‘How can we be helpful and ensuring that this is a safe environment Thursday night?' ”
Stelnicki said safety played a role in the decision.
“Our concern is if people try to take it on themselves to take it down, they might injure somebody because it’s old and it’s top heavy and it’s not as sturdy as you might think,” he said in a telephone interview. “I don’t know how heavy it is, but it’s a lot of concrete, and we’re worried about somebody getting crushed.”
Former City Councilor Frank Montaño, who attended part of Thursday's demonstration on the Plaza, said he didn't understand how anyone expected to remove the obelisk from the downtown square.
"That probably was not well thought out," he said. "I think the intention was certainly a good intention."
Montaño said the city is dealing with an extremely sensitive issue.
"When I see the speakers up here, I can feel their pain, the Natives and the pain that they are experiencing," he said, referring to the speakers at Thursday's rally. "I think that for a lot of Hispanic people, there is also a pain that they are feeling when they see that something that they grew up as understanding to be a good thing is now all of a sudden something that perhaps is evil. All these things need to be talked about. It's not one way or the other. I mean, there's reconciliation that needs to be done on both sides."
The removal of the de Vargas statue touched a nerve among longtime Hispanics, many of whom credit the conquistador with the resettlement of Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, a Santa Fe native, said de Vargas is part of his heritage but doesn't "define me as a Hispanic trying to live my best life in modern America."
"A statue of him definitely doesn't," he said. "I know that the removal of the statue and monuments makes some local Hispanics angry and heartbroken because they feel like they've already lost their neighborhoods, and they are now losing their culture, too."
Abeyta said he was always taught that his culture is alive in how he thinks, speaks and passes on to his children.
"It's in the music I listen to, the food I eat and the traditions I celebrate," he said. "Statues cannot define who we are as a city, but they should tell the world what we value."
Alan Webber made the announcement on Facebook ahead of a Thursday protest over the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(60) comments
This is a question only, not an attack for a challenge. What would the estimated population of Natives Americans be if the Spanish hadn't invaded and brought their diseases and their weapons?
Let me get this straight...A WHITE mayor from out of town, removes a statue that is of historical importance to the majority, Spanish population of Santa Fe so as not to be perceived a racist by the minority native population and psuedo white sympathizers? MAJOR LOGIC GAP
History is there for us to learn from, not to tear down. These same people complaining nowadays were not so happy when the Taliban was destoying centuries old monuments in their country. Major hypocrisy but that is what I would expect from the left.
Now that the staue is gone and others will follow, what impact will that have on the CURRENT problems for all of these victim classes. Especially that overweight native woman who started this whole mess with the Entrada protest. How is this going to change the fact that many in the pueblos and on reservations are still unhealthy, uneducated and unemployed. Those folks need to make changes to their OWN LIVES by THEMSELVES before dictating how the rest of us should live.....
Lol the white lady calling everyone racist! You make me want to vomit! # MAGA
This just goes to show the racism towards Hispanic people. There has always been an attempt to erase the Spanish heritage from this city. I understand that the conquistadors carry their controversy. However that is part of the history. Most Northern New Mexico Hispanics have Native American blood. Most Native Americans in Northern New Mexico have Spanish blood. We are one people with two cultures we are New Mexicans. Lot’s of New Mexicans have Anglo blood, lots of Anglos have New Mexican blood. We are becoming one people with three cultures we are New Mexicans. We will continue to grow into one people with more cultures as people discover and move to our state. I feel like the people who are destroying our history are not New Mexicans. They are not from here, they don’t understand. They come to New Mexico, call us racist to cover their racism, and erase our culture, in order to steal our culture and heritage. Instead of tearing down our culture and history, let’s add to it. Let’s leave up the monuments and create more. Leave De Vargas, leave Kit Carson, erect a statue of Popé, name a new street Tewa or Towa or Tiwa or Keresan. We need to recognize that this “PC” social justice, is just another form of racism. It’s a state sponsored racism. It’s an eradication of New Mexico’s culture.
Mathew well said, this state was a great place to be with the live and let live attitude, I am a transplant of 35 years off and on but never once did I want to change the unique quality of the culture. I am not sure what the agenda is that the progressive transplant from the west and east coast have by stirring this nonsense , but New Mexican need to fight back and vote all these people out like half of the city council who has been silent through this and the Mayor. Matter of fact all our legislators have also been silent so they also need to be looked at. Again well stated.
To all our worthless politicians (especially the Mayor) and these moronic activist all I have to say is, History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. If it offends you, even better. Because then, you are less likely to repeat it. It's not yours to erase. It belongs to all of us.
Judith Senda The Three Sisters Collective is based in Santa Fe; one of its founders’ father (Elena Ortiz) was from Ohkay Owingeh so I am not sure the leftists from the East and West coasts accurately describes or acknowledges the true organizers.
Dr Michael Johnson I have to take exception to your constant remark first that the Spaniards brought civilization to this area and now it is Spaniards and Anglos brought modern civilization here. Care to tell me what is modern about the Inquisition? Are payment for scalps civilized?
And as for no civilization prior to the Spaniards, eg roads---there are 30 ft wide flat roads going out of Chaco; the people in Chaco predicted the comet in 1454—also recorded there and in Europe; sophisticated understanding of microclimates; developed spirituality and art etc….
Racists don't like being called out on their racism? Too bad. Cockroaches and bed bugs hide from the light too.
I think that your posts show that we are nearing peak racist demagoguery.
Our Lady of Guadalupe is crying right now...........[sad]
She's always crying. Her son died. It's kind of her thing.
THE STATE POLICE SHOULD ARREST WEBBER FOR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
Oooohh! I see. With the outfit and the hair I always thought that was a statue of Prince.
Webber are you in the habit of kicking hornet nests, this is going to come back on you , the city council and the Gov. ten fold. The least you could have done is invite the Pueblo Governors and the representatives from the Spanish side like Orlando Romero Historian and the Spainish ambassador to the US and done this in a ceremonial fashion instead of doing it like you were taking out the trash. Shame on you and shame on all your progressive benefactors.
Instead of fighting injustice by removing monuments/statues, which conjure up the atrocities their people suffered, maybe work on the atrocities that are CURRENTLY affecting their people; alcoholism and sexual abuse within families that run rampant. Those are issues that matter, now. Not the removing of visual representations of horribleness that happened hundreds of years ago. Let's be current with our concerns about what's literally affecting your people.
The hypocrisy is astounding. These social justice *warriors*, these leftist conquistadores, invade Santa Fe from California, New York, etc. to tell us how backward we all are, and how *they* are going to show us the way. And if we don’t accede, they’ll use violence to force us to comply to their demands.
It won’t end with statues, because tearing down monuments won’t do anything to appease these thugs and tyrants. They’ll still be angry, they’ll still want more. How long until they call for every street name to be changed? How long before they demand your property be repatriated?
It’s not too much of a stretch to imagine. A month ago, who would have envisioned our mayor would be tearing down our beloved Santa Fe in the dead of night like a common vandal?
Webber's boldest move yet. Hear hear! Chilled and thrilled at all this represents: A commitment to confronting deep-seated racism, and an acknowledgment of a truly rich and storied past. This statue does not our history make. It's a beautiful day to look forward.
Remember folks when these fanatics run out of statues they will come for you. If you continue to vote democrat this is what you will get. Solution vote these fanatics out of office and return those statues to where they belong. Trump2020 Law&Order
Horsehockey Alfred. GOP should stand for Gift of Paranoia, now that it is no longer the party of Lincoln.....
Sign the petition "Rename De Vargas Mall in Santa Fe"
You can read more and sign the petition here:
http://chng.it/MLvswpKS
enough already.
How about Robert Byrd Mall?
This one really hurts. Just about every other weekend I would take my children to Cathedral Park and this statue as well as several other monuments were all an opportunity for me to teach my children about their ancestors, the good and the bad. I don't care what anyone says but this is an attempt to erase history and shows a lack of resptect for cultural identities. This new mayor is going to far and is pandering to issues that are not focused on what is the true problem; concerns for our safety no matter what the color of our skin is or our historical identities... our history.
Wow this isn't good at all....lets see I'm Hispanic, Jewish , a woman and have some indigenous DNA. who and what am I supposed to hate more?
Also who makes these decisions unilaterally without public input during a national crisis?
Is this allowed?
AN OLD GRINGO CARPET BAGGER FROM BACK EAST WHO KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT SANTA FE CULTURE
Alright, Santa Fe New Mexican. You have conditions for your comment section, now enforce them.
Mr. Mayor you are fired. The city of Santa Fe does not appreciate the way this was done. Doing things without a single discussion shows your administration's true colors. Shame on you! Perhaps you should remove all artwork in town since someone will always be offended by something. You no longer represent the overall good of this city- just caving to the squeaky wheels.
Right. Because the marginalized, the silenced, the raped, the downtrodden, the persecuted - squeaky wheels, each and every one.
Who have been living in peace in this area until they unleashed their hate to start another war.
Three sisters with a single letter to the mayor defines a squeaky wheel!
Who exactly made the decision to remove these monuments? And why were they trying to remove the obelisk in the dead of night and the statue in the early hours of the morning? Someone tried to pull a fast one and have all these monuments removed while we were sleeping. Where was the City Council on this? Did they know about this, or did they meet in secret and make this decision… I think there may be some legal issues here.
Webber, the disgusting, cowardly carpetbagger once again ignores democracy and the democratic process to impose his unilateral will upon the citizens without their consent or discussion. Dictatorial power is written where in the NM Constitution and City Charter? He disrespects the vast and significant Spanish and Anglo cultures who brought prosperity, wealth, and modern civilization here, through great personal sacrifice. NM would be nothing but an empty, desolate desert without them, now they are being told you don't matter or count anymore. Sad.
Thank you!
This is the one time I agree with you.
WOW! Webber thinks he is above the law--sound familiar? Did the city attorney have enough time to know that Joanne Vigil-Coppler's institutional memory (status on national and state historic registers--needs federal law to remove) is incorrect?
IMHO Webber is again trying to burnish a national reputation. See comments from first story: Where does Webber get off calling for the removal of particular statutes without seeking public input (and not just from protesters). Is he going to use the bogus emergency powers that he and his city manager have been using to make all kinds of changes without tranparency and public scrutiny to tear down the statutes and the obelisk. I am glad that Joanne Vigil Coppler has some institutional memory on the obelisk. To me it is in a different category than the statutes--which were put up in the late 20 C to honor one ethnic group in our town--the one sidedness of ethnicity in this town has always been problematic IMHO (and I am part Hispanic but not from here). The obelisk because of the removal of the word savage and the "excuse our language, it is historical" marker on the other side gives us opportunity to reflect and discuss racial/ethnic attitudes/bias and the changes over time. The obelisk is also the zero point for many deeds in downtown and the eastside. I am glad it is a historic monument and Webber cannot unilaterally take it down.
Oh BTW how about changing the name of Entrada Park (Don Diego and Cerrillos--actually a small, insignificant pocket park) to Peace Park?
Amen. By the way, the article and comments from Wednesday are at:
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/activists-protesting-controversial-statues-turn-focus-to-santa-fe-plaza-obelisk/article_03e638b8-afed-11ea-90a4-6f9486661ccb.html
ALSO MAKE SURE YOU TEAR DOWN DEVARGAS MALL AND REMOVE THE CROSS OF THE MARTYRS .HAVE THE POLICE REDESIGN THEIR PATCH AS IT DISPLAYS THE Spanish SHIELD RESPONSIBEL FOR THE ATTROCITIES
Exactly, this is just opening up a can of worms. It'll never end.
It's a welcome, albeit painful, can of worms. Let the unpacking of our collective racism, classism, and sexism begin! Non-judgement day is near.
Ok, you start; unleash yourself of your racism, classism and sexism. Or are you above all of this and just jumping on the PC bandwagon? I'm sure you're pure.
Forgiveness!
Forgiveness matters!
give all the land back to the natives, take the city official off all city areas as it is offensive, rename Santa Fe "mini California-texas-east USA" , have all your staff do a blood and genealogy test to determine if they had ties to any of these conquerors , go arrest MLG for being 15th generation LUjan who ancestors were responsible for the Native atrocities
Don't forget to erect of statue of Donal Trump!!
Deep breathing, folks.
I'm glad they left the obelisk alone. If it had been damaged the thing in a rush to remove it, the anger would outweigh any good. Slow down, folks, and get that commission together, get public input, and ensure we do this by consensus rather than edict.
I'm not sure where this stops. I think that is what some of us are scratching our heads over. Hawai'i had plenty of streets named after both Hawaiian monarchs (Kalakaua, Kamehameha, etc) and colonial masters (Dole) when I lived there (1987-2001) and there was blood on everyone's hands (Battle of Nuuanu, for example).
When you live on a small island, you need to accommodate each other. I wonder what is happening over there these days.
An historic decision that will calm tensions concerning genocide, colonialism and patriarchy. Juan de Onate was the first governor of Santa Fe in the 16th century, yet was exiled in disgrace following the 1599 Acoma massacre. He was found to have used "excessive force" by the Spanish government. Symbols of tyranny, cruelty, and conquest are reminders of a time period when the quest for silver and gold superseded respect for humankind. Keep in mind that the obelisk on the Plaza was defaced when the word savage was carved away. Let us consider the word savage, does it say "Save age"?
Yes! A very good summary.. We need to go beyond the historical debate to the moral question- why glorify symbols of “ tyranny, cruelty and conquest”? I would think we could come up with other symbols to commemorate the many contributions of the Hispanic, indigenous and Anglo cultures here in New Mexico.
And yet the city’s “extraordinary financial crisis” means Chávez Center will stay shut until mid-July, although Rio Rancho and Albuquerque have already reopened their rec centers. ¡Ya basta!
And our SF tax dollars also just paid for sheriff’s deputies to respond to a burglary at Zorro Ranch whose “late” owner famously made generous donations to local politicians and scientists connected to Harvard.
Epstein also sued SF County to get his property taxes drastically reduced, leaving the rest of us to pick up the bill.
Crimes from centuries ago seem more important to the mobs than the recent criminality of politicians and their jillionaire sugar daddies, who’ve used their endless funny-money to turn the world into a gigantic whorehouse for their endless fun.
Now that we’re flushing the old criminals down the memory hole while venerating the new ones, maybe De Vargas Street should be renamed “Eric Griego Street” since that’s where the convicted state senator’s wheeling-dealing took place, as seen at:
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/griego-found-guilty-on-multiple-corruption-counts/article_a977b23e-cb2a-11e7-a896-2b44f6cf202c.html
So now will we have to change the name of the shopping center? Our clueless mayor seems not to understand that this will never end until grown ups take charge.
Sanctimony feels so good. We get a sense of wholesomeness when these statues come down. Now we can get back to our jobs and contribute to society. Latest poll has Santa Fe tied with Portland and Seattle for 2nd place in the race for wacko capital of the West. Frisco way ahead in 1st, of course.
Please, never call San Francisco "frisco." Insulting to people who live there, where I lived for 22 years.
This "PC" sudden uprising is a joke. Tell me, how many people that these monuments truly "offend" contemplate, on a daily basis, about how these monuments offend them? Or, is it "the thing to do" since it's being broadcast all over the media, across the world? Do these activist dwell on the offensive nature of the statutes on a daily basis? Every time they drive by, walk by one of these monuments, are they brought to tears, sent into deep thought about the travesties their people endured hundreds of years ago? Probably not. It's in the news, so let's suddenly get "woke" and make some headlines. Basically, if anything offends any of us, let's just get a mob of protesters (with similar view points) and demand we get what we want. My group of like minded protesters will demand the removal of weeds that plague the city and demand that the road conditions throughout the city are repaired, as they should be since that's what we pay taxes for. Maybe then, our voices will be heard. Apparently that's what you need to do; march, protest and vandalize (Kit Carson monument- on federal property by the way) and then we'll get our way.
TODAY I’m going to be a non-hater, liberal leftist and want to remove statutes because they represent hatred and racism: The mayor is right in correcting this travesty that other mayors approved and helped to erect. That goes for you Mayor Sam Pick and Mayor Larry Delgado and Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, and all the other mayors who celebrated the historic events that prompted the erection of some statutes. I don’t blame those who want to protest to try and make their point known, we must yell loudly and be like protestors around the nation. Because the Spanish settlers who came here were haters! And we must rid hatred from our communities but never mind from our hearts! Afterall, these statues were approved by our previous city councilors and civic leader’s who were haters and racists too! But while we’re at it let’s not allow Zozobra to go up anymore either, his creator Willl Schcuster was probably a hater and racist too. He participated in this celebration that went back 275 years before he came here from back east and he is contributing to the problem. Or we can wait and protest in September! Way to go Mayor Webber, if you weren’t nurturing and taking care of our fair city, getting rid of the hatred who knows, you might just be walking around somewhere in Portland!
At what point does Webber’s reign of terror stop? The guy tries to stand high on his soap box of ideology and can’t deliver on ANY results. Now he’s taken divisive steps that pit our city’s cultural heritage against one another by not allowing the community to participate. SHAME on you Mayor Webber, and if a petition to remove you from office starts to circulate I will sign. You are a discredit to the office of Mayor of Santa Fe, and have not the slightest clue on how to unite people and run a participatory city government.
A truly sad day in New Mexico's -and America's- history. Another cowardly attempt to marginalize the vast and vital contributions made, however imperfect, by Hispanos/Latinos in America. New Mexicans, the words of My Late, Beloved Grandma Manuelita will prevail: "Dios, ve todo."
That’s what the people of Santa Fe deserve for voting for a Republican, next he’ll do away with the Santa Fe fiestas!
Good job Santa Fe. Mayor Webber thank you for your leadership. De Vargas is not a symbol that fosters unity and, in fact, the reverence to his name embodied in the act of having that name on street signs, names of schools and public statues is a racist affront to members of our Indigenous Populations every time they drive by. In Santa Fe, we tend to feel morally superior when we watch states like Virginia finally facing their demons by removing statues of Robert E. Lee and other symbols of institutionalized racism. Our reverence to perpetrators of genocide that centuries ago should certainly make us take a hard look in the mirror.
The fact that you believe it was homage to genocide is the problem. What's next? Take down all statues of Moses because he was human?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.