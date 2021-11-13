The Don Diego de Vargas statue's location is a mystery to everyone but city of Santa Fe officials.
Removed from its nearly decade-long home at Cathedral Park next to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi last year, the large bronze statue of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was supposed to be housed in a safe location, but was later found in the backyard of the contractor who removed it, with the crane straps still hanging over its base.
The revelation spurred loud requests from the group that donated the statue, Caballeros DeVargas, to have the statue reinstalled at Cathedral Park or donated back to the organization.
The issue has caused a rift in Caballeros DeVargas, leading to multiple board resignations, including its former president, mayoral candidate and City Councilor Ron Trujillo.
"There was some members of the Caballeros that are fine with what is happening," Trujillo said. "They support what the mayor is doing. And there is another group that don't. I decided I can't do this anymore. I tried every avenue."
Trujillo and others had attempted to write a letter to the city requesting the statue's return in July, but Trujillo said it was nixed after the group shot down the verbiage.
"What the letter was going to say is put it back into Cathedral Park; if not, give it back to the Caballeros," he said.
According to Facebook post from Trujillo, he and two other board members resigned after what Trujillo said was a threat by the the Catholic Church to take La Conquistadora from the organization for wading into what it believed was city politics in an election season. Gilbert Romero, president when the statue was installed, was one of the others who resigned.
"If the Caballeros want to go in a different direction, they have to find someone who thinks like they do," Trujillo said.
Gerald Pacheco, who was named president of Caballeros DeVargas in September, said in an email that the group has kept an open line of communication with the city regarding the statue's fate.
Pacheco did not respond to a request for additional comment about the resignations.
Webber on Thursday said "return the statue," "give back the statue" or any variation of that language doesn't accurately depict the situation because the city owns the piece. He also reiterated Pacheco's stance that both parties have been communicating about the statue.
"The relations with the leadership of the Caballeros and the Fiesta Council is very constructive and has been since last summer," Webber said.
"What I would like to deconstruct is that there is this deeply adversarial relationships that are entrenched in this city," he added. "We are all friends, we know each other, we talk to each other, we socialize with each other and have respect for the traditions, the monuments and the practices."
While the city owns the statue, the group commissioned artist Donna Quasthoff in 2007 to create the piece and later donated it to the city.
The statue returned to the spotlight 13 years later, after Webber issued an emergency proclamation calling for its removal, along with removal of the Soldiers Monument in Santa Fe Plaza and the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse, over fears of vandalism.
On June 18, 2020, the city removed the statue in the early morning. The city, with state assistance, had attempted unsuccessfully to removed the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk earlier that morning. On Indigenous Peoples' Day last year, the plaza obelisk was destroyed after activists used a rope and chain to pull it from its base.
The decision to remove the statue was met with praise from some groups and individuals, but frustration from others who felt the mayor was attempting to erase their Hispanic heritage.
Conquistador Don Diego de Vargas has become an increasingly controversial figure. The conquistador led the Spaniards’ reconquest of Santa Fe a dozen years after they were driven out during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680; de Vargas supporters describe the reconquest as peaceful.
The Caballeros met with Webber after the statue was discovered in the contractor's yard, but they didn't lead to anything substantive, Trujillo said.
"I had the discussion, we met and again, all he wanted to do was talk about 'We are going to go through this process'," he said.
The process in question likely was the Cultural, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, which is aimed at engaging residents in cultural and historical discussions. The role of monuments and other public art likely is part of that conversation.
Webber said he was concerned that if the statue were reinstalled, it could be vandalized again, as other landmarks in the city have been in recent years. The statue has been vandalized multiple times since it was installed in 2007.
"We have seen vandals paint things at the Cross of the Martyrs," Webber said. "These tensions have existed for a long time. But given what is going on in the country and at large, I would prefer to come up with a community agreement about how we can live respectively in a healing way before we create more opportunity for acts that promote or divide."
For the Caballeros' part, Pacheco wrote he implored residents to participate in CHART.
Trujillo said he's not convinced that CHART will be the answer, while Webber said he believed the only way the city could heal is through open dialogue.
"I only get that message from the leadership with the Caballeros and the Fiesta Council and the urban indigenous community," Webber said.
But Gilbert Romero, who said he believed that Webber's victory in the recent mayoral election sealed the statue's fate, said one solution is clearly the best.
“I think if you really want to make amends with everyone, you would put it back right where it was," Romero said.
