ALBUQUERQUE — The Rio Grande Rivalry will go on as scheduled without the leader of the University of New Mexico football program.
Lobos head coach Bob Davie announced Tuesday that he will not attend Saturday’s game against New Mexico State in Dreamstyle Stadium. The 64-year-old is still recovering from a serious medical condition that occurred in the moments after the season opener on Aug. 31.
Davie skipped the team’s trip to Notre Dame last week, a 66-14 loss to the Fighting Irish. Assistant coach Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach for a second straight game.
“My status is pretty much like last week,” Davie said Tuesday. “I just feel like there’s a couple more things that I need to do that will happen mid- to later-week that will hopefully clear me 100 percent for next week. But I don’t want to start full speed back and then something causes me to become a distraction again and pull back.”
The Lobos (1-1) travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to face Liberty.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game against New Mexico State (0-3) will be 2:30 p.m. UNM officials are anticipating a crowd of approximately 30,000 for the game.
Any consideration of Davie sitting in the press box was also ruled out.
“I think sometimes the head coach in the press box, where the head coach is kind of here but he’s not – you know, I went through that a little bit when I was at Notre Dame and I was the interim head coach for Lou Holtz,” Davie said.
Holtz was absent for one game, in the press box for the next one, on the sidelines for the next and back in the press box the following two weeks.
“I want consistency,” Davie said. “So I’m going to wait another week and hopefully if I’ll be back in it full speed the next week.”
Lobo Notes
Davie named Tevaka Tuioti the team’s starting quarterback for the NMSU game, but did say there was another death in Tuioti’s family — this time his paternal grandfather in Samoa. The quarterback will fly out of Albuquerque following Saturday’s game to spend time with family in Southern California. Tuioti’s maternal grandmother passed away in August, causing him to miss all but six preseason practices. … Davie halted Tuesday’s practice at approximately 10:30 a.m. so the players and coaches could watch Air Force One fly over the stadium en route to California. Davie called the visual “breathtaking.”