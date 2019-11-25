The Bob Davie era at the University of New Mexico will end Saturday.
The school announced Davie’s impending departure Monday evening, though it wouldn’t directly address whether the embattled head football coach was fired or resigned. Instead, the Lobos’ athletic department spokesman said the decision was mutual between Davie and athletic director Eddie Nuñez.
Davie’s last game will be Saturday in the Lobos’ season finale against Utah State at Dreamstyle Stadium.
He is 35-63 over the last eight seasons, taking UNM to the New Mexico Bowl twice during his tenure.
“After meeting with coach Davie [Monday] morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” Nuñez said in a prepared statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done with UNM.”
The Lobos had just two winning seasons under Davie, a former head coach at Notre Dame who spent 10 years as a broadcaster at ESPN before being coaxed into the UNM job by then-athletic director Paul Krebs. His base salary is $422,690.04, but incentives raise his annual pay to twice that amount.
Other incentives, such as wining the Mountain West Conference, being named national coach of the year and being invited to the College Football Playoff, could have earned him approximately $1.1 million.
Davie, who turned 65 in September, was under contract with UNM through the 2021 season and the buyout for those final two years is approximately $850,000. It’s unclear if there is a buyout involved in this instance.
The same can be said of his assistant coaches.
The UNM spokesman said he did not have any information about a buyout being a consideration in Davie’s early departure. Earlier this season Nuñez said he would be willing to negotiate a buyout if Davie were open to it.
At the time, the Lobos were in the early stages of what is now a 2-9 season that includes an 0-7 mark in the Mountain West. UNM’s program is just 8-27 overall in the past three years and 2-21 in league play. It hasn’t won a game this season since edging New Mexico State on Sept. 21.
Off-field issues have plagued the program, starting with Davie’s unpaid suspension for what was deemed detrimental conduct following a lengthy internal investigation in February 2018. More recently, defensive tackle Nahje Flowers committed suicide earlier this month, not long after Davie suspended quarterback Sheriron Jones, who was accused by a fellow student of indecent exposure.
Attendance has also been on a steady decline as five of the last eight home games have failed to draw 15,000 fans.
“In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire,” Davie said in a statement. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again for being at ESPN for 10 years.”
Davie has been openly critical of the support he’s gotten at UNM. The school cut funding in some areas, such as the team’s training table food program. He said as recently as last week during his regular media luncheon that winning at New Mexico, “is a challenge,” given the support rival conference schools in the receive.
Colorado State recently opened a $250 million on-campus football stadium while UNLV and San Diego State are scheduled to move into new facilities within the next year or two. Other programs like San Jose State and Wyoming have seen major renovation projects transform their facilities.
But even promised renovations don’t guarantee success: UNLV fired head coach Tony Sanchez on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
UNM football could be closed not noticed in a year or two. Reverse the investment in a losing cause to soccer mainly and some into basketball so it moves into national ranking. A national soccer team can be achieved for what football at UNM costs.
