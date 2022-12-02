David Vincent, a longtime school administrator throughout Texas and a former Capital High School teacher, will be the next principal of Santa Fe High School.
Vincent has been serving as the school's interim directing principal since former principal Renee Salazar-Garcia's resignation in November.
"I'm honored to serve as the next principal of SFHS, a school rich in history and tradition," Vincent said in a news release Friday. "The students, faculty and staff exhibit a strong commitment to learning and creating a sense of community. I'm grateful to be a part of this process as we move forward."
Vincent's 34 years of experience in education includes recent tenures at local high schools. From 2020 to 2021, Vincent served as an environmental science teacher at Capital High School. Vincent was named Santa Fe High's assistant principal in 2021 before becoming the school's interim directing principal earlier this fall.
Vincent has also held administrative roles in schools in Amarillo, Texas, including service as principal of Bonham Middle School, Austin Middle School and Amarillo High School.
"David Vincent is an excellent leader who brings to the principal position a wealth of knowledge and experience," Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in the release. "Over the past month, his graciousness and steady hand have invigorated and impressed students and faculty alike. Equally impressive is his long-standing commitment to raising student performance, improving teacher efficacy and encouraging community involvement."