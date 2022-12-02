David Vincent, a longtime school administrator throughout Texas and a former Capital High School teacher, will be the next principal of Santa Fe High School.

Vincent has been serving as the school's interim directing principal since former principal Renee Salazar-Garcia's resignation in November. 

"I'm honored to serve as the next principal of SFHS, a school rich in history and tradition," Vincent said in a news release Friday. "The students, faculty and staff exhibit a strong commitment to learning and creating a sense of community. I'm grateful to be a part of this process as we move forward." 

Popular in the Community