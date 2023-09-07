The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival announced Thursday David Kitto will step in Oct. 30 as its next executive director, succeeding Steven Ovitsky, who retired Aug. 31 after 20 seasons of leading the organization.
Kitto comes to the 50-year-old festival from Washington, D.C., where he has served as executive director of the National Theatre Foundation since 2019.
He also has served as interim president of the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center/La Jolla Music Society, an independent consultant, senior vice president of marketing and sales at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and director of marketing and ticket operations at Carnegie Hall.
Ralph Craviso, president of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival board, said in a statement Kitto “brings a wealth of experience in performing arts management, including extensive experience in arts marketing. I and the rest of the Board look forward to our collaboration as the Festival moves into a new era under David’s leadership.”
“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity and privilege to lead the renowned Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival,” Kitto said in a statement, adding he looks forward to building "upon the great successes of this revered festival’s first 50 years, as it enters its next 50.”
The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival performs in St. Francis Auditorium in the New Mexico Museum of Art and at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. The organization also offers music education programs to public school students in Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico.