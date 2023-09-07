The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival announced Thursday David Kitto will step in Oct. 30 as its next executive director, succeeding Steven Ovitsky, who retired Aug. 31 after 20 seasons of leading the organization.

Kitto comes to the 50-year-old festival from Washington, D.C., where he has served as executive director of the National Theatre Foundation since 2019.

He also has served as interim president of the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center/La Jolla Music Society, an independent consultant, senior vice president of marketing and sales at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and director of marketing and ticket operations at Carnegie Hall. 

