111422_JG_LFC1.jpg

David Abbey, right, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, speaks with Sen. George K. Munoz, D-Gallup, during the Legislative Finance Committee meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the state capitol.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Legislative Finance Committee Director David Abbey, who has served in the role since 1997, announced Monday he will retire this summer. 

Abbey, the longest-serving director of the New Mexico Legislature's powerful interim budget committee, said he plans to continue working through the end of May while helping with the leadership transition. 

Abbey said Monday he believes the Legislative Finance Committee has been a model for state legislators when it comes to compromising. 