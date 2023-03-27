David Abbey, right, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, speaks with Sen. George K. Munoz, D-Gallup, during the Legislative Finance Committee meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the state capitol.
Legislative Finance Committee Director David Abbey, who has served in the role since 1997, announced Monday he will retire this summer.
Abbey, the longest-serving director of the New Mexico Legislature's powerful interim budget committee, said he plans to continue working through the end of May while helping with the leadership transition.
Abbey said Monday he believes the Legislative Finance Committee has been a model for state legislators when it comes to compromising.
"One of the things I'm proud of is that we came to find a lot of bipartisanship and consensus-building in the budget process," Abbey said. "There's a lot of acrimony and bitter divides in politics — especially nationally — but in our state, folks know how to compromise."
When he stepped into the role, he said, the committee was in a period of particular divisiveness.
"Nobody wanted the job when I first started," he said. "My predecessor was run off. The committee had a strong tradition of using its power and authority in constructive ways, but it fell on hard times."
He was able to help redevelop a culture of compromise, he added.
State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, noted the state budget during Abbey's tenure rose from around $3 billion to more than $9 billion.
"His knowledge of the budget and the way government operates is legendary," Muñoz said. "The ways things function, and to be able to navigate Republicans and Democrats, is exemplary."
Muñoz said Abbey's knowledge of the unique technical aspects of the budgeting process will be difficult to replace. The committee will begin a recruitment process soon, he said.
House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairman Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, lauded Abbey in a news release issued Monday. He said steady leadership guided lawmakers for more than 25 years.
"Throughout his tenure, David has always put the people of New Mexico first and led with prudence, thoughtfulness, and tenacity," Small said in the statement. "I am thankful to David for his long career in public service and wish him well in this next chapter.”
Abbey said the biggest financial lessons from his tenure have flowed from New Mexico's oil and gas resources, which bring in the second-highest revenue per capita in the country. He called oil and gas a blessing, but said the state risks becoming too dependent.
"We're lucky to have it," Abbey said. "We just need to figure out how to invest the monies wisely."
"It takes a village to make things work, but I helped the state to withstand some severe financial pressures and kept the ship afloat," Abbey added. "There have been a lot of changes in the Legislature — the finance chair changed, leadership changed — change can be a good thing, and they will adapt."