More than five weeks after public schools in Santa Fe opened for the new year, the district still has 22 teacher positions to fill.

But Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez told school board members Thursday he is encouraged by the number — it marks a decline in what district officials described as a crisis-level educator shortage last year, one exacerbated by coronavirus pandemic-related teacher absences and a massive shortfall in substitutes.

At this time last year, the district reported 36 teacher vacancies. And just a month ago, it had 37 openings.

Popular in the Community