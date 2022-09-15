Recent census data shows child poverty decreased in New Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic as the national rate rose slightly, a trend experts say is due in large part to relief payments and tax policies that helped families weather the pandemic’s effects.
Still, New Mexico ranks last among states in measures of child well-being and has a child poverty rate that remains far above the national average.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, child poverty in state dropped to 23.9 percent in 2021 from 24.9 percent in 2019. Nationally, child poverty increased by a tenth of a point, to 16.9 percent in 2021 from 16.8 percent in 2019.
New Mexico Voices for Children — a nonprofit organization that advocates for the state’s kids — credits government programs for the improvement, such as federal expansions of the Child Tax Credit, unemployment insurance and health coverage, as well as state expansions of tax credits for families earning low incomes.
“A lot of the states can expect to see these improvements fade over time as the federal programs expire, but New Mexico should see lasting improvement from policy changes made over the last few years,” said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.
Some neighboring states saw similar trends, including Arizona, which saw child poverty drop from 19.1 percent to 17.3 percent. In Oklahoma, child poverty dropped from 21.2 percent to 19.9 percent, and in Texas, it dropped from 19.6 percent to 19.2 percent.
Wallin said increases in the minimum wage, state tax credits for low-income people and families, and expanded child care assistance may likely lead to more improvements in the future.
She also noted tax credits for low-income families are one of the most effective ways to reduce child poverty and improve outcomes for children.
These credits boost the after-tax incomes of qualifying families and workers, offsetting some of the cost of raising children, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The extra income helps low-income families deal with hardships, like an unexpected hospital bill, without threatening basic needs like housing, food and utilities, the organization says.