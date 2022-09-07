La Fonda on the Plaza was targeted in August by a ransomware operator in an attack that might have led to a breach in human resources data, but so far no hotel or restaurant customer data is known to have been stolen, a company official said.
Ransomware operator LockBit 3.0 — also known as LockBit Black — was identified as the suspected culprit by an information technology company La Fonda brought in to restore systems and determine what data was lost, hotel Vice President and General Manager Rik Blyth said.
He did not identify the firm used to investigate the attack.
“We use encryption for credit card data," he added. "We are pretty confident that our credit card data was not compromised.”
La Fonda on Aug. 18 became aware an unknown third party had gained unauthorized access to the hotel’s computer systems and disrupted access to certain servers and workstations.
Within two days, computer systems and data were restored using available backups, the hotel reported in a news release.
LockBit 3.0 also attacked Goodwill Industries of New Mexico in Albuquerque in late August.
Santa Fe Imaging, Santa Fe Radiology and several other New Mexico health care providers were affected by a Feb. 26 ransomware attack on third-party contractor Professional Finance Co., better known as PC USA, in Greeley, Colo.
La Fonda is offering all employees identity theft and credit theft protection through Experian, Blyth said.
