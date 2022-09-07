La Fonda on the Plaza was targeted in August by a ransomware operator in an attack that might have led to a breach in human resources data, but so far no hotel or restaurant customer data is known to have been stolen, a company official said.

Ransomware operator LockBit 3.0 — also known as LockBit Black — was identified as the suspected culprit by an information technology company La Fonda brought in to restore systems and determine what data was lost, hotel Vice President and General Manager Rik Blyth said.

He did not identify the firm used to investigate the attack.

