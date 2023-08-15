Newly released video footage and police reports offer more details in an incident that resulted in the July 24 shooting of an armed man by a state police officer outside a Tesuque residence.

Galen Mason-Muller of Algodones faces two charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and a charge of aggravated burglary.

State police have not yet released the name of the officer who shot Mason-Muller, 23. A news release issued by the agency in the days after the incident said the officer’s identity would not be released until interviews with those involved were completed.

Warning: This video contains graphic scenes of an officer-involved shooting. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Recommended for you