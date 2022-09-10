Costume-clad kids with ponies and Pomeranians took over downtown Santa Fe on Saturday morning for the Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade.

Princesses, mermaids and a big purple dragon made their way to the Santa Fe Plaza, celebrating the return of a beloved family friendly tradition that was put on pause for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. For years, the parade was one of the most popular events at the Fiesta de Santa Fe, drawing in thousands of participants and spectators.

Though this beloved event is back, this year’s participation was a far cry from their pre-pandemic levels. Organizers said 769 human participants joined the parade this year, compared to 2019 when they had over 1,700 people and countless animals.

