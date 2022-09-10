Costume-clad kids with ponies and Pomeranians took over downtown Santa Fe on Saturday morning for the Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade.
Princesses, mermaids and a big purple dragon made their way to the Santa Fe Plaza, celebrating the return of a beloved family friendly tradition that was put on pause for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. For years, the parade was one of the most popular events at the Fiesta de Santa Fe, drawing in thousands of participants and spectators.
Though this beloved event is back, this year’s participation was a far cry from their pre-pandemic levels. Organizers said 769 human participants joined the parade this year, compared to 2019 when they had over 1,700 people and countless animals.
“I believe it was a good turnout considering this is the first time around that we’re having the parade again,” said Fiesta organizer Krystal Lucero.
She said roughly 5,000 people lined the streets to watch the parade.
Jeff Favorite, a member of the Hill Stompers marching band, said he has also noticed the decline in participation and the lack of other bands.
“When this parade started, there were a half-dozen high school bands and us,” he said. “Now it’s just us. We are thrilled to be the band in this parade, but we wish the high school bands would come back.”
Favorite’s band has been participating in the annual parade for 15 years. Though they didn’t have any pets with them, they were ready to party, with some dressed as big cats, zebras and butterflies. Others took a more mythical approach and dressed as a unicorn and a blue dragon.
Though the group entered the parade competition, Favorite said they aren’t in it for the prize.
“We’re just doing it because it’s so fun to do,” he said.
Even through the parade was smaller this year, there were still hundreds of dapper dogs marching along the parade route.
Some wore tutus and colorful bandanas. Another dressed like a hot dog. There was a cocker spaniel dressed as a honey bee, a Chihuahua impersonating Grogu and a corgi donning a golden crown in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died just two days prior.
While most participants brought their pooches with them, the Atalaya Elementary School PTA decided to think outside the dog house and bring along some more curious creatures.
Bright Bill, the duck, and Anastasia, the chicken, rode along the parade in a red and green chile-themed wagon. Though they stayed in their enclosure the whole time, their owner Elle Salko said they probably wanted to get out and join the crowd.
“They’re pet birds, so they’re used to being around people,” Salko said. “I think they had a harder time with just being in the enclosures.”
Atalaya Elementary School student Amelia Chavez, 10, carried her hedgehog, Sprinkles, showing him off to children along the route.
“I think it’s really, really fun,” Amelia said as she held her spiky companion. “Because you’re downtown, and you get to see a lot of very exotic pets.”
The parade also included an elaborate Wizard of Oz wagon float — complete with Toto in a basket — and sword fight performances from Upstart Crows of Santa Fe, a Shakespeare troupe for young people.
Not all the pets there that day were there to take part in the parade. Ben West and his family sat along Palace Avenue with their dog Hector to watch the parade. West said he and his family are natives of Santa Fe and are thrilled to see the return of the parade and fiestas bringing people together.
“It shows that people getting together and being happy with each other is possible,” West said. “It’s hard sometimes, but when it comes down to it, we are still people, and we like to be with others.”