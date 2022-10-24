Santa Fe devotees of Dance Church are losing their religion, at least temporarily.

For years the group has gathered at a south-side warehouse once or twice a week to engage in free-form movement in a safe space accompanied by music played by local DJs. 

Dance Church is a welcoming place where dancers, particularly women, can be vulnerable and express themselves physically without fear or judgement, organizer Kurt "Siorge" Prassé said Monday. 

Popular in the Community