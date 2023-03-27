A Dallas-based oil and gas producer must pay $6.2 million to settle a state and federal complaint that accuses the company of releasing excessive pollutants in New Mexico and failing to follow guidelines for inspecting, monitoring and permitting its operations.
Matador Production Co. emitted excessive volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and nitrogen oxide, which together form ground-level ozone that can impair breathing and, in high doses, can damage the heart and lungs, according to state officials.
The company also released a high volume of carbon monoxide, another toxic gas.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environment Department identified the pollution through flyover surveillance and investigations conducted in 2019.
“This settlement begins to hold the ninth largest oil and gas producer in our state accountable and mitigate the harmful impacts to our communities and ability to breathe clean air,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement.
Matador is a large fossil fuel producer in the Permian Basin. Nationally, its parent company, Matador Resources, produced 21.9 million barrels of oil and 99.3 billion cubic feet of gas in 2022, combining for a 22% increase over the previous year.
A consent decree filed with the complaint requires Matador to ensure that all 239 of its tank batteries in New Mexico are operated properly and comply with the law, the Environment Department said in a news release.
As part of the settlement, Matador will pay $1.15 million as a civil penalty; $1.25 million for a project involving diesel engine replacements; $500,000 to aerially monitor its New Mexico facilities for methane leaks and other pollutants; and a total of $3.3 million to offset impacts of its alleged violations, which will include reducing emissions from pneumatic devices and vapor recovery units.
Matador must install new tank-pressure monitoring systems to provide advance notification of potential emissions and allow for immediate response by the company, the agency said. Matador will be the first producer to implement measures that will serve as a model to resolve future violations by other operators.
The new measures will reduce Matador’s nitrogen oxide, VOCs and carbon monoxide by a combined 16,000 tons, along with greenhouse gases, such as methane, by the equivalent of 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Greenhouse gases are a primary driver of climate change.