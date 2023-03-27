A Dallas-based oil and gas producer must pay $6.2 million to settle a state and federal complaint that accuses the company of releasing excessive pollutants in New Mexico and failing to follow guidelines for inspecting, monitoring and permitting its operations.

Matador Production Co. emitted excessive volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and nitrogen oxide, which together form ground-level ozone that can impair breathing and, in high doses, can damage the heart and lungs, according to state officials.

The company also released a high volume of carbon monoxide, another toxic gas.