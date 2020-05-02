Finally, there is movement on the midtown campus.
A first date, as it were.
On Monday, the Santa Fe community is expected to learn which out-of-state master developer could be integrally involved for the next five, 10 or 20 years in the city’s largest development project — one officials say could define the city for the next century or more.
But if Monday’s decision looks like the beginning in a long courtship, it’s important to note it could also fizzle in the year or more it will take to negotiate an agreement to redevelop the 64-acre, city-owned campus on St. Michael’s Drive.
Several sources requesting anonymity have told The New Mexican Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners is expected to enter into exclusive negotiations with the city to become the midtown campus’s master developer. The other applicant still under consideration is Singapore-based Raffles Education Corp.
City officials will not comment on the recommendation, but Mayor Alan Webber and Daniel Hernandez, the city’s contracted project manager for the midtown campus, have said entering into talks with a master developer is not a guarantee of a done deal; the city and its chosen partner could find each other incompatible as the months of negotiations drag on.
It’s also possible the new economic situation brought on by the COVID-19 crisis could derail everything.
Hernandez said potential time extensions are being included in the terms of negotiations to take into account the vagaries of the novel coronavirus. Even in normal times, he cautioned, it could take a year to reach a disposition and development agreement.
But Monday’s expected announcement will provide some clarity for now.
The City Council in Monday’s virtual special meeting is expected to follow the unanimous recommendations of an 11-person evaluation committee composed entirely of city staff.
If the council gives its consent, it will allow the developer to begin working with the city and constituent groups to create a vision and objectives for the redevelopment of the parcel that once held the College of Santa Fe, and later, the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
Hernandez said there will be a series of virtual “Meet the Developer” sessions in May and June, when the public can ask more questions on subjects such as housing, job creation, site sustainability and transportation. Meeting dates have yet to be set.
Webber said he sees this month as the benchmark for the midtown campus story that has been in its preliminary phases for two years.
“All of these issues suddenly become alive. It’s no longer theory,” the mayor said. “It’s a chance for people to speak up about specifics. If you want housing, how many units? What price points? How high should the developer go? Would housing be spread out across the campus or concentrated in a particular area?”
Public input played no role in narrowing the field from seven applicants to one in the city’s sometimes-controversial request for expressions of interest process. Several developers said they had never seen such a process that differs from the routine request for proposals process, where developers propose projects at the invitation of governments or other entities.
Webber and Hernandez have said the request for expressions of interest was more about collecting ideas and concepts for the midtown campus and finding the ideal development partner to carry out those ideas. Also unlike the traditional process, in which it’s the developer’s project, the midtown campus will be a partnership with the city.
The other six applicants are on the sidelines but not necessarily out of picture. The ideas they submitted could be incorporated into the project, they may become involved with the chosen master developer or they could become the master developer if the chosen team falls through.
Some took exception to the process, particularly when the city revealed no details, other than applicant names, about what was proposed.
David Cohen, president of Old Mexico Grill Inc., a local restaurant development and management company, sent a letter to City Hall decrying the absence of public input opportunities in the midtown campus project in the past year.
“Once the requests for expression of interest began, all public input came to an odd closure,” Cohen wrote. “The city perversely claimed, that public input would somehow ‘taint’ the selection. It has been the city’s insistence on secrecy, the protection of the respondents’ proprietary concerns over the residents’ right to transparency, that has ‘tainted’ the process.
“A forum should be arranged where residents can ask questions of the respondents and selection committee,” Cohen continued. “That way the community can provide the counsel, guidance on what design and master developer they want to carry out their vision.”
Webber has doggedly defended the process.
“It’s no different than any contract the city considers,” he said. “The public doesn’t give input for the redevelopment of a government building. We didn’t get into a public hearing to pick a developer [for other projects]. Each developer’s proposal is private. It’s proprietary.”
Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said she finds dubious all the secrecy about master developer applications and how a chosen master developer was selected with no public involvement.
“I don’t think it’s a violation of the open meeting law,” Majors said. “What I think they are doing violates the public trust.”
The city in a news release said the chosen master developer best met the criteria in the areas of experience, approach and criteria. Experience, the city said, translates to an understanding of Santa Fe’s history, culture and community dynamics.
KDC Real Estate Development & Investments has developed several data centers for Digital Reality in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio plus several projects for State Farm and Citigroup. It also has been involved in projects for Frost Bank, Comcast, Toyota and NBCUniversal since 1993.
Raffles Education Corp. has opened 19 for-profit universities and colleges in 12 countries in Asia and Europe, but it has no presence in the U.S. Raffles attempted to buy the Santa Fe University of Art and Design that formerly occupied the midtown campus, but its offer was rejected.
Webber in a virtual media roundtable last week repeated his common refrain that no master plan is yet in place for the midtown campus.
“It should be clear to everyone right now: There is no master plan, there are no specific uses or even clients for the site,” Webber said.
