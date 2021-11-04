New Mexico health officials on Thursday reported 1,611 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single daily count since early January.
Hospitalizations for the illness also rose 10 percent from a day earlier, to 460 from 419, and the state reported 16 more deaths.
The news came a day after top state health and education officials announced the Pfizer vaccine is now available to New Mexico kids ages 5 to 11. Getting children inoculated will help slow the surge of the fast-spreading delta variant, which increasingly is infecting fully vaccinated New Mexicans, officials said.
The state has been encouraging people to get booster shots to increase immunity.
While officials cautioned it may take a week or two for some providers to receive pediatric doses and start scheduling appointments for kids, Christus St. Vincent's Entrada Contenta Health Center on Herrera Drive in Santa Fe began offering shots to children Thursday evening. Additional clinics were scheduled at the site from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Parents were asked to call 505-913-3080 to schedule an appointment.
Thursday's count brought the state's total caseload to 281,282 since the start of the pandemic.
Bernalillo and San Juan counties led the state, with 333 and 287 cases, respectively. Doña Ana County had 221. Santa Fe County had 58 cases and Taos County, 38. Ten of the new cases were state prison inmates.
A Taos County man in his 90s was one of the new deaths. Others on the list of those who had succumbed to the illness ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s in Bernalillo, Cibola, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Luna, McKinley, Otero, San Juan, San Migel and Socorro counties.
