The New Mexico Department of Health reported an encouraging statistic Monday ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays: Newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had dropped to under 1,000.
The daily count of 826 was the lowest number the state had seen since Nov. 1 and the first time the number had dropped below 1,000 since Nov. 5, when the state reported 859 new cases.
The decline came a week after the state began administering thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine to hospital workers and other front-line medical professionals, and as thousands of new doses were arriving from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.
There were 796 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 Monday, a drop from counts reaching nearly 1,000 in recent weeks, according to health officials.
And nine more people had died from COVID-19 — far fewer than the record 48 deaths announced Friday — bringing New Mexico's total toll to 2,180.
But hospital executives warned in a news conference they were still stretched thin and that some facilities remain overcapacity.
State officials have said they fear another surge in the virus after the holidays.
"It's clear that New Mexicans are working hard to protect one another and slow the spread of the virus, for which I am so grateful," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in an email Monday issued by a spokeswoman.
"The progress we're making in our fight against COVID-19 is promising — but we can't let up now. Especially throughout the holiday season, we have to keep up our efforts: don't gather with others, wear a mask if you must go out, and get tested for COVID-19," the governor added. "New Mexico's progress is proof that our actions matter, and that every New Mexican can make a real difference in getting us through the pandemic."
Since the pandemic began, 130,808 residents have become infected with the coronavirus. Santa Fe County, which had 43 new cases, has had 6,825 infections since March, when the first cases arrived in New Mexico.
Bernalillo County had 293 new cases Monday; all other counties saw numbers in the double or even single digits.
