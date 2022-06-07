Raul Torrez, a candidate for attorney general, speaks with Al and Kathy Ortiz as they wait in line at a polling station at the Daskalos Plaza Shopping Center in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race for Torrez late Tuesday.
Change is coming to the state Attorney General's Office.
Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez held what appeared to be an insurmountable lead over State Auditor Brian Colón in their heated competition to become the Democratic Party's candidate for attorney general in November's general election.
The two candidates were neck and neck early Tuesday evening, but as more votes trickled in, Torrez rolled to a 10 percentage point lead. Late into the night, Torrez had a 53-47 advantage, according to unofficial results, and the Associated Press called the race before midnight.
"I'm just tremendously excited by the confidence that the voters of the state have placed in our campaign and in me," Torrez said in a phone interview from his campaign headquarters in downtown Albuquerque. "We are going to have to turn our attention quickly to the fight in November … and all of the major issues that are confronting us."
Colón did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Torrez will face Republican Jeremy Gay in November for the right to hold a job with a $95,000 annual salary and control over a $35 million budget and 200 employees. If Gay wins the general election, the state will have a Republican attorney general for the first time since Hal Stratton held the post in the late 1980s.
Either outcome likely will create a major shake-up in the office, held since 2015 by Hector Balderas, who couldn't seek reelection due to term limits.
Colón had called Balderas — one of his law school classmates and a close friend — "a model attorney general" and said he would continue some of the office's current practices, including contracting with out of state law firms on consumer protection lawsuits.
Torrez said Balderas was "too reluctant" to support local district attorneys prosecuting officer-involved shootings and "too willing" to outsource consumer protection lawsuits to large law firms outside New Mexico. The topic was perhaps the most emotional in the campaign for both candidates — and many members of the state's tightknit legal community.
If elected, Torrez has said his top three priorities will be to rebuild the office's litigation division, expand efforts to protect democracy by standing up against extremists and reform the criminal justice system to "achieve lasting public safety."
That last item — specifically Torrez's push to restructure the state's rules regarding bond in a way that would make it easier to hold defendants until trial — has raised eyebrows among criminal defense attorneys who worried his election could jeopardize defendants' civil rights and usher in a return to 1990s-era rates of mass incarceration.
But his position likely secured him votes in a state where crime has become a huge issue.
"The New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyer's Association looks forward to working with Mr. Torrez to craft to criminal justice reform measures that balance both the federal and state constitutional rights of the residents of New Mexico with the public safety needs of our diverse communities," the group's president-elect, Jennifer Burrill, wrote in an email Tuesday.
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies offered her congratulations to Torrez late Tuesday when it appeared he'd defeated Colón.
"I've worked with Raúl for two years now as fellow [district attorneys]," she wrote in a message. "I congratulate him and look forward to the changes he'll bring to the AG's office."
Torrez, 45, was born and raised in Albuquerque. His father has been a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than four decades.
Torrez was elected district attorney for Bernalillo County’s Second Judicial District — which has the highest volume of criminal cases in the state — in 2016 and again in 2020, when he was unopposed.
Much of his support appears to have come from voters in and around the Albuquerque metro area, where population and crime rates are the highest.
Voters in Bernalillo County chose Torrez over Colón by a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent. Outlying counties — including Doña Ana County, where Colón attended New Mexico State University — swung in favor of the longtime Democratic Party staple who'd been the state auditor for the past four years.
The race between the two candidates was much closer in Santa Fe County, where Torrez secured 51 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.