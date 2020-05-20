The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Monday to hold the suspect in the 2018 shooting death of Robert Romero in jail pending trial.
Joseph Jones, 26, is accused of shooting Romero in his backyard in July 2018 and fleeing from the scene.
The Santa Fe Police Department tested DNA on a pair of glasses and a small flashlight found at the scene of the shooting, but the DNA profile did not match any in a national database maintained by the FBI, according to the motion filed in District Court.
After more than a year of having no leads in the case, the police department used genetic genealogy testing through Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based company, which identified the DNA left at the scene as likely belonging to one of three individuals, including Jones, his brother and a first cousin, the motion states.
Sgt. Bryan Martinez then cross-referenced this information from the lab with public records and social media websites, and found an April 2017 booking photo of Jones wearing a pair of glasses that resembled those left at the scene, the motion states.
Jones was arrested in 2017 and charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, including a computer and firearms, court records show. As part of a plea deal, Jones was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, which ended July 26, 2018 — just four days before he is accused of shooting Romero.
The Santa Fe Police Department executed search warrants for the DNA of the three people identified by Parabon NanoLabs on May 14, an analysis of which showed that Jones’ DNA matched that found on the flashlight and glasses.
Officers also executed a search warrant at Jones’ apartment, where they found firearms, a large amount of ammunition and magazines.
One of the firearms found in his apartment was a Glock semi-automatic pistol that matches the description of the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting, the motion states.
Analysis of a bullet by the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratories identified it as having likely been fired from a Glock semi-automatic pistol.
Jones’ pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday with First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
