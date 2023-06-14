Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge stemming from a May 27 shootout at a motorcycle rally in Red River because, the district attorney said, moving forward could put the ongoing investigation into the melee at risk.

"In a nutshell it was just — I hate to be so cliché — but in the interest of justice we needed to dismiss [the murder charge] without prejudice," 8th Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya said Wednesday.

Waterdogs biker gang member Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho was charged with first-degree murder after he was accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Damian Breaux of Socorro, one of three men killed when violence erupted at the annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally. Five men were wounded, including Castillo.