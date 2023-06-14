A spat between feuding outlaw motorcycle gangs left three people dead and five wounded during May's annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally. With the dismissal of a murder charge against Waterdogs member Jacob Castillo on Monday, no one is criminally charged in any of the killings. 

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Marcus Montoya said Wednesday his office decided to drop the murder charge because the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and he did not want to jeopardize it in any way. 

"In a nutshell it was just — I hate to be so cliche — but in the interest of justice we needed to dismiss [the murder charge] without prejudice," Montoya said. 