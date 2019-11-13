DA’s Office drops child sex charges against former educator

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office has dropped child sex charges against a former teaching assistant at Santa Fe Public Schools who is accused of molesting a young student, saying the girl’s mother fears her daughter will be further traumatized by testifying in open court.
Deputy District Attorney Larissa Breen filed a dismissal of a grand jury indictment against Sergio Muterperl, 33, in the state District Court in Santa Fe on Wednesday, a day after she had asked District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to cancel a jury selection hearing scheduled next week.
Santa Fe police initially arrested Muterperl in June 2016 on charges of child rape and child sexual assault in a case accusing him of molesting two girls, then ages 7 and 9, who attended Atalaya Elementary in the 2014-15 school year, when he was a teaching assistant there.
The case was dropped in October 2016, however, because of a lack of timely prosecution, according to court records.
Prosecutors later refiled charges centering on allegations involving the 9-year-old girl, and a grand jury indicted Muterperl in April 2018 on seven charges: three counts of first-degree criminal sexual contact of a child under 13, three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of enticement of a child.
District Attorney Marco Serna said at the time he could not comment on why allegations made by the 7-year-old girls were not included in the new charges.
Efforts to reach Muterperl for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday. His attorney, Sam Ruyle, did not return calls seeking comment.
In her document seeking to dismiss the charges, Breen said the girl’s mother is unwilling to subject her to more pain.
The girl now lives in Massachusetts, Breen said, but the state has been in touch with the family since the case began.
Based on discussions with the mother, “It is apparent it would be detrimental to the safety, health and well-being of the child to travel to New Mexico, participate in a pre-trial interview and ultimately testify in this matter. … The child remains in incredibly fragile mental and physical condition,” the dismissal document said.
As a result, it continued, “the State cannot prove any element of the charges in the indictment without the testimony” of the girl.
The mother of one of the girls who had made allegations against Muterperl filed a lawsuit against him, Atalaya Elementary and the school board, saying officials “knew or should have known” Muterperl had a “history of inappropriate conduct and posed a threat to students.” The civil case was settled in October 2018 for $500,000, according to the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority.
Muterperl’s legal troubles are not over. In June, a former employer said in a lawsuit he had convinced her he was innocent of the child sex crimes and that she had loaned him $25,000 for legal fees. According to her complaint, he still owes her more than $20,000 on a repayment deal. Court records show the case is pending.
Muterperl has faced several unrelated criminal charges, most of which later were dropped.
In November 2016, Santa Fe police arrested him on suspicion of battery on an officer and resisting arrest after a march by several hundred people protesting President Donald Trump’s election led to a scuffle with police near the Plaza.
Muterperl and an officer had tangled, and both fell down a staircase at the Santa Fe Arcade. Those charges eventually were dismissed.
In 2011, Muterperl pleaded guilty to DWI in Albuquerque, court records show.
In 2005 in Santa Fe and in 2011 in Albuquerque, he faced domestic violence charges, according to court records, but both cases were dropped by prosecutors.
