The state First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe wants District Judge Jason Lidyard to recuse himself from presiding over the case of a woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Northern New Mexico College because of statements Lidyard made to The New Mexican.
Prosecutors offered the college’s former financial services director, Henrietta Trujillo, a plea deal last month that called for her to pay back $81,910 she admitted embezzling from the school, plus $4,294 in taxes on the money, in exchange for receiving a suspended nine-year sentence — meaning she initially would not spend any time in jail but could be sent to prison if she violated the terms of her probation.
But Lidyard refused to accept the agreement.
Contacted by The New Mexican following the Sept. 16 hearing in Tierra Amarilla, Lidyard said he “saw an inequity in the type of resolution that was being requested.”
The deal didn’t seem fair, he said, when one considered that defendants convicted for shoplifting items of less value sometimes end up behind bars.
Lidyard’s comments to the newspaper essentially echoed those he’d made in open court that day.
Assistant District Attorney Ihsan U. Ahmed filed a motion Sept. 20 asking Lidyard to take himself off the case based on his remarks in the phone interview with the newspaper, citing a rule that prohibits judges from making public statements “that might reasonably be expected to affect the outcome or impair the fairness of a matter pending … or make nonpublic statement that might substantially interfere with a fair trial or hearing.”
Ahmed had filed a motion Sept. 16 seeking to exercise its right to excuse Lidyard from the case, but withdrew it the same day and later filed the motion for recusal.
The prosecutor wrote in his Sept. 20 motion that Lidyard’s statement to The New Mexican “may reasonably affect the outcome or impair the fairness” of Trujillo’s case but didn’t specify how.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.