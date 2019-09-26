A judge on Thursday ordered the release of a man accused of raping a Santa Fe woman in a local hotel in 2017 and recording the incident. State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said she ordered Redwolf Pope released from jail pending trial as a sanction against state prosecutors for violating evidence rules.
Pope, who has been in jail since his arrest in July 2018, also faces rape accusations in Seattle.
When state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer made her ruling, prosecutor Larissa Breen informed the judge that Seattle also “has a hold” on the defendant. The judge then offered defense attorney Brad Kerwin the option of having a financial penalty imposed on District Attorney Marco Serna’s office instead, but Kerwin opted to have Pope released, saying Seattle authorities “have 10 days to come and get him.”
Pope, an activist for Native American causes, will be placed on electronic monitoring. He told the judge he will reside at a girlfriend’s house in Albuquerque while the case is pending.
The judge imposed the sanction after Kerwin argued the kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and voyeurism charges against Pope should be dismissed — or all of the state’s evidence suppressed — because the state had failed to share important evidence with the defense.
While Sommer rejected that claim with regard to part of the evidence Kerwin highlighted, she ruled that the state had violated discovery rules by failing to produce until this spring a search warrant and other pieces of evidence gathered in the summer of 2018.
She said the failure didn’t warrant suppressing the evidence or dismissing the charges, so she had decided instead to release Pope pending trial.
The judge said it was “pretty clear’ that evidence in question had been gathered by the state in August 2018 and had been “sitting in the DA’s Office” since then, but not provided to the defense.
“This is your case and you need to prepare your case and you have a duty to disclose,” Sommer told Breen, the assistant district attorney.
A spokesman for Serna’s office said in an email following the hearing: “The Court found that there was a limited discovery violated although the state demonstrated that photographs of the documents had previously been disclosed. The state is surprised by the sanction, considering the court found no resulting prejudice. We will be submitting a motion to reconsider.”
Pope, 41, first faced allegations of sexual assault in July 2018, when a Seattle-area woman told police in that city that Pope had raped her while she was visiting Santa Fe in August 2017.
According to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit, roommates of Pope had alerted officers of possible sex crimes after they found videos that appeared to show Pope sexually assaulting unconscious women while recording the incidents with hidden cameras in both Santa Fe and Seattle.
According to court documents, Santa Fe police worked with Seattle police to investigate the case.
Pope was arrested in Phoenix the day after a judge in Santa Fe issued an arrest warrant charging him with criminal sexual penetration and other crimes.
Pope’s attorney at the time argued that the warrant should be quashed, saying Pope did not rape the women shown in the videos and was on his way to Santa Fe to turn himself in when officers arrested him in Phoenix.
While Pope was fighting extradition to Santa Fe, prosecutors in Seattle charged him with additional counts of sexual assault, stemming from the same set of videos Pope’s roommates had given to authorities.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled in August 2018 that Pope would be kept in jail awaiting trial after prosecutors argued he was a danger to the community and “has repeatedly victimized women … using an unabashed level of deception and predation.”