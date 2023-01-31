102121 jw balwin shoot1

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone Oct. 21, 2021, outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. © Copyright Santa Fe New Mexican. Inquiries about image usage should be directed to hlopez@sfnewmexican.com.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

As promised, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed criminal charges Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin and two others in connection with the October 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. 

Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed — who was tasked with gun safety on the set — are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, according to online court records. 

The charge carries a penalty of 18 months in jail, but could be enhanced by five years in some circumstances. 

